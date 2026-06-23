Health Policy Podcast Episode Examines Human and Economic Toll of Treatment-Resistant Depression

Mark Desmarais, principal at Health Management Associates, and Dr. William Sauvé, chief medical officer at Osmind, joined the Health Policy Podcast

Healthcare experts discuss Medicare costs, treatment delays and policy solutions for patients living with treatment-resistant depression.

Policymakers should create pathways that facilitate access to effective treatments for TRD.” — Mark Desmarais

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Policy Podcast has released a new episode exploring the growing human and economic impact of treatment-resistant depression (TRD), featuring healthcare policy expert Mark Desmarais and Dr. William Sauvé.During the episode, Desmarais, a principal at Health Management Associates, discussed findings from a recent analysis examining the effects of treatment-resistant depression on Medicare beneficiaries. According to the report, individuals living with treatment-resistant depression incur approximately $8,000 more in annual healthcare costs than patients whose depression is effectively managed.“The individuals with TRD use more healthcare services, including hospital visits and medications,” Desmarais said during the podcast. “This is not just a personal issue; it has significant economic ramifications for the Medicare program.”Joining Desmarais was Dr. William Sauvé, chief medical officer at Osmind, who provided clinical insights into the challenges facing patients with treatment-resistant depression. The condition is generally defined as depression that does not respond to at least two medication treatments, though Sauvé noted that many patients endure years of unsuccessful treatment attempts before finding relief.“Patients suffering from TRD often experience decades of chronic illness, which can exacerbate their condition and lead to additional health complications,” Sauvé said. “The longer effective care is delayed, the more severe the consequences can be.”The discussion also examined broader challenges facing the nation’s mental health system, including growing demand for psychiatric care, provider shortages and administrative barriers that can delay access to treatment.Sauvé highlighted prior authorization requirements as a significant obstacle for many patients seeking advanced therapies.“Prior authorization is a massive administrative challenge that can take weeks to resolve,” Sauvé said. “During this time, patients continue to struggle with their illness, which can lead to crises that require hospitalization.”Both guests emphasized the need for earlier intervention and improved access to effective treatments for patients with complex forms of depression.“Policymakers should create pathways that facilitate access to effective treatments for TRD,” Desmarais said. “This would benefit not just those patients but the healthcare system as a whole.”The episode explores the intersection of mental health, healthcare policy and economic outcomes, offering insights for policymakers, healthcare providers, patient advocates and others interested in improving access to behavioral healthcare.The full episode, “The Human and Economic Toll of Treatment-Resistant Depression,” is available at HealthPolicyPodcast.com and through major podcast platforms.About the Health Policy Podcast:The Health Policy Podcast features conversations with healthcare leaders, policy experts, researchers and innovators examining the issues shaping healthcare in America. The podcast explores healthcare policy, patient care, innovation, regulation and the challenges facing the nation’s healthcare system.

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