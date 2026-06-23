CBP issues 2 Withhold Release Orders on Needle Craft and Casual Wear, garment factories in Jordan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued two Withhold Release Orders against garments produced by Needle Craft Ltd. and Casual Wear Apparel LLC garment-manufacturing factories in Jordan. Effective immediately, CBP personnel at all U.S. ports of entry will detain garments produced in Jordan by Needle Craft and Casual Wear.

“CBP’s forced labor enforcement exposes supply chains that undermine the integrity of U.S. commerce,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner of CBP’s Office of Trade Susan S. Thomas. “These actions mark CBP’s fifth and sixth WROs this fiscal year, stopping more goods tied to exploitative labor practices from entering U.S. markets.”

Both WROs were issued due to violations of 19 U.S.C. § 1307, the law prohibiting goods made with forced labor from entering the United States. When CBP has evidence indicating that imported goods are made by forced labor, the agency acts to detain those shipments through WROs.

Both WROs are the result of a CBP investigation and review of information that Needle Craft and Casual Wear use forced labor to produce garments in Jordan. During its investigation, CBP analyzed the following supporting evidence: media reports, official Jordanian government documents, company statements, videos, photographs, victim statements, public reports, and non-governmental organization statements.

Taken together, the evidence demonstrated that workers at Needle Craft and Casual Wear are subject to seven International Labour Organization indicators of forced labor: retention of identity documents, excessive overtime, intimidation and threats, physical and sexual violence, withholding of wages, restriction of movement, and abusive living and working conditions. The facts underlying these indicators show, by reasonable suspicion, that workers are engaged in forced labor (i.e., work performed involuntarily and under menace of penalty). Additionally, CBP trade import data demonstrates that the goods are being, or are likely to be, imported into the United States.

Both WROs against Needle Craft and Casual Wear highlight CBP’s continued efforts to combat forced labor. With this action, CBP now oversees and enforces 58 WROs and eight Findings under 19 U.S.C. § 1307.

Importers of detained shipments may seek to destroy or export their shipments or seek to demonstrate that the merchandise was not produced with forced labor.

CBP receives allegations of forced labor from a variety of sources including government agencies, media, non-governmental organizations, and members of the public. Any person or organization that has reason to believe merchandise produced with forced labor is being, or is likely to be, imported into the United States can report allegations through CBP’s Forced Labor Allegation Portal.

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