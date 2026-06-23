Maryland employment rose by 5,100 jobs in May

BALTIMORE, MD (June 23, 2026) – New employment estimates released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) indicate total nonfarm employment in Maryland rose by 5,100 jobs in May. BLS also revised its preliminary estimates of Maryland employment in April upwards by another 1,200 jobs to a gain of 4,000 jobs. Despite continued headwinds from the federal government, BLS estimates that Maryland has added 18,000 total jobs so far in 2026 and job growth in the state has outperformed national trends.

BLS estimates that Maryland’s unemployment rate remained steady in May at 4.4 percent, just above the national rate of 4.3 percent.

The five sectors with the largest estimated employment gains in May were: Accommodation and Food Services (2,700 jobs); Administrative and Support and Waste Management and Remediation (2,100 jobs); Health Care and Social Assistance (2,000 jobs); Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (800 jobs); and Wholesale Trade (400 jobs).

The five sectors with the largest estimated employment losses in May were: Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services (-900 jobs); Retail Trade (-800 jobs); Finance and Insurance (-600 jobs); Manufacturing (-500 jobs); and Transportation, Warehousing, and Utilities (-400 jobs).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from BLS servers. Our database may be refreshed with a brief lag. For more immediate access to this month's jobs data, please visit the BLS website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor's website to view the current employment situation.

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The Maryland Department of Labor strives to create an equitable and inclusive Maryland where all residents have the opportunities and resources to attain financial stability, reach their career potential, and contribute to their communities; where businesses have access to capital and the skilled workforce they need to succeed; where workplaces are safe and well-regulated; and where the economy is resilient and growing. For updates and information, follow MD Labor on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and visit our website.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dinah Winnick