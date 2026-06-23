‘ARIZONA ILLUMINATED’ PAVILION EXPERIENCE TO DEBUT AT GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR

Front Exterior Antelope Canyon Room Desert Stargazing Room

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step right up, step right up! The Arizona Office of Tourism (AOT) invites curious travelers from near and far to experience its "Arizona Illuminated" pavilion in-person at the Great American State Fair Fairgoers will be treated to a multi-sensory journey on June 25, which blends inventive light engineering with soundscapes, scents and digital aspects to transport visitors into the Grand Canyon State’s most breathtaking natural landscapes.This must-see attraction is making its debut on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., as part of America’s 250th Anniversary. Stop by the Central & Southwest State Pavilion to chat with AOT staff and statewide partners to experience it firsthand!“Arizona is a land of boundless beauty, rich history and vibrant cultures, and we are proud to spotlight our state on the national stage for America’s 250th anniversary,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “This immersive experience gives visitors an engaging preview of what makes the Grand Canyon State so special.”An Arizona Journey on the National MallThe pavilion blends environmental storytelling and technology to move guests through three Arizona-themed rooms, including:Antelope Canyon: A visual homage to the world-famous slot canyon punctuated by the famous light beams for which the area is known.Ponderosa Pine Forest: A refreshing escape to Arizona's high-country complete with dappled light filtering through the canopy.Stargazing over the Desert: A peaceful, Saguaro-cactus studded Sonoran Desert nightscape utilizing blacklights to subtly illuminate brilliant stars.“We built this space to bring the heart of our state to the nation's capital, and we are so excited to share the beauty of Arizona with everyone,” said Alix Skelpsa Ridgway, Director of the Arizona Office of Tourism. “This booth is a vibrant celebration of our landscapes and stories, but more than anything, it's a warm invitation for visitors to come experience the real Arizona for themselves.”For full-size images and videos: Click Here. ###To learn more about Arizona's natural wonders and plan your next adventure, visit visitarizona.com.About the Arizona Office of Tourism: The Arizona Office of Tourism works to strengthen and grow Arizona’s economy through travel and tourism promotion, positioning Arizona as the leading tourism destination for domestic and international travelers. In 2024, tourism employed more than 193,800 Arizonans and contributed over $4.3 billion in tax revenue to our federal, state and local economies.

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