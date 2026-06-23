Dulles Toll Road eastbound temporary lane split at Route 123 in McLean begins June 25

MCLEAN – Weather permitting, on Thursday night, June 25, a temporary lane split will occur on the eastbound Dulles Toll Road (Route 267) at Route 123 (Dolley Madison Boulevard) as part of the Dulles Toll Road eastbound over Route 123 bridge rehabilitation project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Beginning around 10 p.m. Thursday, June 25, the eastbound Dulles Toll Road right lane will continue straight, while the eastbound left lane will be diverted to the left via a temporary crossover onto the eastbound Dulles Airport Access Road.

This lane split, which will be in place for approximately 18 months, will allow crews to safely work on the eastbound Dulles Toll Road bridge over Route 123 while minimizing disruptions to the flow of traffic. All of the eastbound Dulles Toll Road ramps to and from Route 123 will remain open.

The Dulles Toll Road eastbound over Route 123 bridge rehabilitation project includes:

Replacing the concrete deck, parapets and steel beams.

Repairing the piers and abutments.

Replacing the overhead sign structure on the eastbound Dulles Toll Road just before the bridge.

The project is scheduled for completion in early 2028.

Drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians are reminded to use caution when traveling in active work zones. Be alert to new traffic patterns and limit distractions.

You can get traffic, work zone and incident information online at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the free mobile 511Virginia app, or by calling 511 in Virginia anywhere anytime.

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