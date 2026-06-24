Vaxxirna Launches to Advance Next-Generation Circular RNA Vaccines for Infectious Disease Prevention

Company's proprietary viRNA™ platform is designed to enable durable immune protection, thermostability, and patient-friendly vaccine delivery

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vaxxirna, Inc ., a biotechnology company focused on advancing next-generation infectious disease vaccines, today announced its launch as an independent company dedicated to developing vaccines powered by its proprietary viRNA™ circular RNA platform.Vaxxirna was founded to address critical limitations associated with first-generation linear mRNA vaccine technologies, including short-lived antigen expression, cold-chain dependence, tolerability challenges, and reliance on traditional needle-based administration. The company is developing a new class of infectious disease vaccines designed to provide durable immune protection while improving accessibility and deployment across global healthcare settings.At the core of Vaxxirna's approach is its proprietary viRNA™ circular RNA platform, engineered to support sustained antigen expression and long-lasting immune responses. The platform is further enhanced by thermostable lipid nanoparticle formulations and microneedle patch delivery technology, creating the potential for vaccines that are easier to distribute, store, and administer worldwide."Vaccines remain one of the most powerful tools in medicine, yet significant barriers still limit access, distribution, and long-term protection," said Peter Weinstein, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Vaxxirna. "We established Vaxxirna to rethink what RNA vaccines can be. By combining circular RNA technology, thermostable formulations, and patient-friendly delivery approaches, we believe we can help create a new generation of vaccines designed for both scientific performance and real-world use."The company's platform is designed to support multiple vaccine modalities and infectious disease applications through a common technology foundation. Vaxxirna is advancing a focused pipeline of vaccine programs targeting major infectious diseases and global health challenges, leveraging platform-level insights to accelerate development and inform future programs."Our vision extends beyond a single vaccine candidate," said Robert Rickert, Ph.D., Acting Chief Scientific Officer at Vaxxirna. "The viRNA™ platform was designed to provide a scalable foundation for vaccine innovation across multiple infectious disease indications. We believe circular RNA has the potential to unlock meaningful improvements in durability, accessibility, and global deployment."Vaxxirna's development strategy is centered on generating platform validation through early clinical programs while building a broader pipeline capable of addressing both current and emerging infectious disease threats. The company is actively engaging with investors, strategic partners, manufacturers, academic institutions, and global health organizations to advance its mission.As an independent company, Vaxxirna is positioned to focus exclusively on vaccine innovation, bringing together expertise in RNA biology, immunology, vaccinology, infectious disease, regulatory strategy, and global health.For more information, visit www.vaxxirna.com About VaxxirnaVaxxirna is a biotechnology company developing next-generation infectious disease vaccines powered by its proprietary viRNA™ circular RNA platform. The company is advancing vaccine candidates designed to deliver durable immune protection, improved tolerability, thermostability, and patient-friendly delivery. Through a scalable platform approach, Vaxxirna is working to expand access to innovative vaccines and address significant global health challenges.For general inquiries, contact:Vaxxirna, Inc.Email: info@vaxxirna.comWebsite: www.vaxxirna.com For Media Inquiries, contact:

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