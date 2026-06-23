California’s Plastics Act Prompts 15-State Lawsuit Over State Sovereignty and Economic Impacts

For Immediate Release:

June 23, 2026

For press inquiries only, contact:

Amanda Priest (334) 322-5694

William Califf (334) 604-3230

(Montgomery, Ala) – Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined a coalition of 15 state attorneys general in challenging California’s Plastics Act to defend the interests of producers and consumers across the United States. The Nebraska-led lawsuit intends to stop the impacts of costs that will be passed on to consumers, making basic necessities more expensive for everyone.

In an unprecedented overreach, California enacted the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packing Producer Responsibility Act (“the Plastics Act”), imposing extensive requirements on manufacturers, distributors, and companies that package or ship products in plastic containers or use other types of packaging materials that incorporate plastics. The Act conditions access to California’s markets on radical changes to packaging design, production, and waste disposal, forcing businesses across the country to comply with California’s contrived environmental preferences.

The Plastics Act’s mandates reach far beyond California, impacting virtually every business in every state that uses plastic packaging. The economic ramifications are significant. The Plastics Act’s onerous requirements are expected to drive up prices on everyday goods, disproportionately affecting low-income and vulnerable populations.

“California continues to impose radical policies that have expansive and expensive implications for businesses in Alabama. We will not allow this liberal policy intrusion on our sovereign state,” stated Attorney General Marshall.

The States’ lawsuit also highlights the Act’s delegation of regulatory and enforcement powers to the unelected Circular Action Alliance, an unaccountable private organization. With minimal oversight from California, the Alliance is empowered to collect up to $500 million annually from businesses seeking access to California’s market, raising concerns about transparency and accountability.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the enforcement of the Act with a declaratory judgment that it violates both the United States Constitution and the California Constitution.

Joining Attorney General Marshall in the lawsuit led by the attorney general of Nebraska are the attorneys general of Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.

The full lawsuit can be reviewed here.

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