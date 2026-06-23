Save the date: March 1-4, 2027, for the Oregon GOSH Conference, the Pacific Northwest’s largest workplace safety and health conference

With more than 160 workshops and sessions, the Oregon Governor’s Occupational Safety and Health (GOSH) Conference will be held March 1-4, 2027, at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland. The event provides knowledge, training, and tools across industries to strengthen protection of workers from hazards and to drive down business costs.

The event is the largest workplace health and safety conference in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest in the United States. It welcomes everyone from safety committee members and line supervisors to health and safety professionals, and labor and business leaders. It connects people, invites sponsorships, and creates space for exhibitors. The goal is to equip attendees with knowledge and skills so they can build strong workplace safety and health programs.

Registration for the conference is expected to open in early 2027, but you can participate in, and support, the GOSH Conference now. Nominations are being accepted for the 2027 GOSH Awards. The awards will honor organizations and people who make exceptional contributions to workplace safety and health. Award nominations are due Oct. 12, 2026.

You can also learn about the event’s keynote speaker, Hoan Do, an international presenter, author, and finalist on NBC’s hit show “American Ninja Warrior.” Do will deliver a high-energy, insight-filled presentation focused on turning obstacles into opportunities. Attendees will learn how to reframe setbacks, stack the odds in their favor, and continuously improve, both as individuals and as teams.

Learn more about Do by visiting the GOSH website’s keynote speaker page.

Sponsorship opportunities to support the 2027 GOSH Conference are available, too. And the conference will feature the Columbia Forklift Challenge, which invites trained forklift drivers to compete in an obstacle course to highlight their skills – and the importance of forklift safety.

You can stay updated about the conference – including registration, exhibits, the forklift challenge, and other information – by visiting the event’s website. You can also get connected to GOSH updates by signing up to receive emails.

The conference is a collaborative effort by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA), the Columbia-Willamette Chapter of the American Society of Safety Professionals, and labor and businesses in Oregon and southwest Washington.

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Contact information

Aaron Corvin,

public information officer

971-718-6973

Aaron.corvin@dcbs.oregon.gov