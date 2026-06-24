Axela AI Enhancement Simplifies Community Compliance, Offers Deeper Insights for HOAs Nationwide

Axela AI Enhances Governing Docs Querying

Communities using Axela’s collections technology can leverage Axela AI’s latest feature to get analytics customized to community data and governing documents.

This new level of analytics contextualizes data for every user.” — Martin Urruela, Axela CEO

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Axela Technologies, the leader in community association collections technology, today unveiled the latest component of the recently announced Axela AI: governing document analysis. Management companies and community associations using an Axela product can now query all community governing documents uploaded to the Axela platform. This advancement of Axela AI gives Boards additional levels of customizable data analytics and improves community requirement compliance.Managers and Board members often field questions from community members about specific rules, meanings, or general community expectations. With many community governing documents (such as the declaration, articles of incorporation, bylaws, and more) reaching 50+ pages of finely printed legal language, questions take time to answer, and the rules can be difficult to follow clearly. Now, any Axela user can use the Axela AI chat feature to ask community-specific questions and get detailed answers.“At our core, Axela strives to give managers and Boards the tools they need to make informed decisions,” said Martin Urruela, Axela CEO. “This offers them that at the touch of a button.”Governing documents act as the third reference point that Axela users can leverage when asking Axela AI for knowledge. The product feature will also pull account data as well as state-specific information to give users the most accurate responses possible.Knowing how and when to interpret both governing documents and state statutes can be difficult, especially for volunteer board members that are inexperienced in these matters. Giving users access the technology needed to assess that information logically doesn’t just save time, it creates fewer opportunities for human errors such as misunderstanding or missing information.“This new level of analytics contextualizes data for every user,” Urruela added. “With three points of data to cross-reference, users can rely on Axela AI to give insightful answers to highly personalized questions in a fraction of the time.”Axela AI’s newest enhancement is live today. All Axela users can now query any documents uploaded to the platform and begin diving deeper into the specific needs of their community with Axela AI.ABOUT AXELAAxela provides ethical accounts receivable technology for community associations. Having helped over 10,000 HOAs, condos, and co-ops recover more than $100 million, Axela’s platform prioritizes transparency and keeps communities out of costly legal action. Learn more at www.axela.com ---

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