Community Financial Services Group Welcomes Senior Advisor Steve Aiken to New Hampshire Team

Steve Aiken, Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor of CFSG Community Financial Services Group

Longtime advisor and community leader joins Community Financial Services Group's growing New Hampshire team.

Steve brings decades of experience in wealth management and financial planning, with a strong reputation as a client-focused advisor” — Joseph Preddy

LITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Financial Services Group (CFSG) has welcomed Steve Aiken as Senior Vice President and Senior Wealth Advisor. Aiken will serve clients from the firm's Littleton office while helping establish CFSG's upcoming Moultonborough office and supporting the organization's continued growth throughout New Hampshire.The move represents the next chapter in a career spanning more than three decades in wealth management and financial planning. Aiken previously served clients through the investment and trust divisions of Meredith Village Savings Bank before launching his own advisory practice, where he built a successful business serving individuals and families throughout the Lakes Region and beyond.After several years operating independently, Aiken began exploring opportunities that would allow him to expand services while maintaining the client relationships that have defined his career."I've been running a very successful business for four years but wanted to expand my services," Aiken said.At the same time, he and his wife Joan were entering a new phase of life as their youngest son prepared to graduate."I came across Randall Saulnier and the CFSG group and it kind of all made sense," he said.For Aiken, the decision ultimately came down to something larger than business growth."It's about the quality of life," he said.Although based in Meredith, Aiken has longstanding ties to northern New Hampshire. For nearly 25 years, he has owned property in Clarksville near Lake Francis and has spent countless weekends traveling throughout the North Country.His connection to community extends well beyond his professional work. Aiken currently serves as Chair of the Meredith Selectboard and remains active in Meredith Rotary. He also chairs the Greater Meredith Rotary Ice Fishing Derby, which raises substantial funding for local charities and scholarship programs.His commitment to service mirrors much of what attracted him to financial planning in the first place.While wealth management is often associated with investments and market performance, Aiken believes successful financial planning begins with understanding people and the experiences that shape their decisions.Over the years, he has worked with clients navigating retirement, business transitions, divorce, inheritance, loss, and other major life events. Those experiences have reinforced his belief that financial planning is ultimately about helping people prepare for life's most important moments."You have to have empathy and understanding and caring," Aiken said. "People are opening up about things that they don't feel comfortable even talking about with their spouse, or their families."That philosophy aligns closely with the culture at CFSG."Steve brings decades of experience in wealth management and financial planning, with a strong reputation as a client-focused advisor," said Joseph Preddy, President and CEO of CFSG. "Throughout his career, he has delivered comprehensive wealth management guidance and personalized solutions designed to help clients achieve their long-term financial goals."Preddy noted that Aiken's values and commitment to long-term relationships reflect the firm's client-first approach and commitment to serving communities throughout the region.For Aiken, relationships have always been at the center of the work.He often tells clients that financial planning does not need to be unnecessarily complicated. His approach became the foundation for the tagline he used throughout his advisory career: "Common sense financial planning."It is a phrase that reflects both his personality and his belief that thoughtful guidance should be accessible and understandable.Outside of work, Aiken enjoys spending time outdoors and remains deeply connected to the communities he serves. As he begins this next chapter with CFSG, he looks forward to building relationships throughout northern New Hampshire and continuing the client-focused approach that has defined his career for more than 30 years."I just enjoy the communities that I'm part of," he said.Community Financial Services Group, LLC (CFSG) is the trust and investment management affiliate of Community National Bank and National Bank of Middlebury. CFSG is also the trust and investment non-affiliate for Peoples Trust Company of St. Albans. CFSG accounts are not obligations of, or guaranteed or insured by any bank or any depository institution, the FDIC, the Federal Reserve Board or any government agency. Investments are subject to risk, including the possible gain or loss of principal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.