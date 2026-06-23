On Demand: Enhancing Regional Collaboration and Resource Sharing ─ Region 7 Maternal Health ECHO® Session 1

Strong regional collaboration is essential to improving maternal health outcomes across Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Kansas. This session focused on strengthening cross-state connections and expanding shared capacity to support mothers and families.

On June 23, the Kansas Health Institute hosted the first session of the Region 7 Maternal Health ECHO series. Participants explored how to tap into existing resources, identified opportunities for aligned action and discussed ways to build more coordinated systems of care. The session highlighted practical tools, partner-driven insights and models of collaboration already making a difference across the region.

This session set the foundation for the series, creating space for community voices, clinical expertise and public health leaders to work together to enhance resource sharing and accelerate impact.

Learn more about the Maternal Health Echo series.

An event recording will be posted soon.

Access the Resource Guide in the Documents and Downloads section.