Attorney General Hanaway Charges Dozens Of Medicaid Fraudsters For Over $613,000 In Stolen Funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that 24 defendants have been charged in connection with more than $613,000 in alleged fraud, from across the state, as part of the Attorney General’s Office Medicaid Fraud Control Unit’s (MFCU) ongoing efforts to combat Medicaid fraud and protect taxpayer dollars.

“Our office is putting fraudsters on notice: if you steal from our Missouri Medicaid program, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We are seeking more than $613,000 in restitution as well as damages and penalties. Missouri is a leader among state attorneys general on anti-fraud efforts to protect vulnerable citizens and safeguard the tax dollars that fund their care.”

The MFCU team works tirelessly to keep Missourians safe from individuals who attempt to defraud the state and the taxpayers. These efforts target individuals who exploit federal and state health care programs through fraud and abuse, diverting critical resources and endangering patient care.

Missouri’s cases announced today reflect aggressive action to recover taxpayer funds, safeguard Medicaid services, and ensure justice for those harmed by fraudulent conduct. Since January 1, 2026, Attorney General Hanaway has charged 31 defendants in 31 cases. The MFCU obtained 11 convictions with court-ordered restitution, damages, and penalties of more than $266,000, and entered into four civil settlements with recoveries of more than $968,000.

The following defendants allegedly defrauded public assistance programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets:

Closed Adult Day Care Still Billing State

Chontell Wilkes, 34, and Sandra Wilkes, 55, of St. Louis, were charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. From December 1, 2024 to March 30, 2026, Chontell and Sandra, owners of Smiles Adult Day Care (Smiles ADC), submitted 1,418 false claims for adult day care services not provided. The Wilkes admitted that Smiles ADC was closed on Mondays and closed completely between December 1, 2024 and February 28, 2025. They submitted claims for allegedly providing services to Medicaid recipients. Interviews with recipients who allegedly attended during those times confirm Smiles ADC was closed and no services were provided; interviewees also reported that Sandra and Chontell offered to pay the “recipients” to sign fraudulent attendance sign-in sheets. Through this scheme, Medicaid paid the Wilkes more than $121,000 for services not provided.

Adult Day Care Billing for Services Not Provided

Michelle Terry, 48, of Saint Peters, was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. From January 3, 2023, through August 30, 2024, Terry, owner of Destiny Adult Daycare Center (Destiny), submitted 953 false claims for four patients of services not received. Interviews with four Medicaid recipients confirmed they did not attend Destiny despite Terry’s claims. Through this scheme, Medicaid paid Terry more than $114,000 for services that were not provided.

Fake Nurse Forged Academic Records

Darcee Heath, 38, of Linn Creek, was charged with forgery and practicing nursing with fraudulently obtaining academic credentials. From July 2025 through October 2025, Heath allegedly forged and presented college records and a diploma claiming she graduated from a licensed practical nurse program to obtain employment at a hospital as a graduate practical nurse. Supervising nurses identified serious competency issues (including an inability to obtain vital signs), prompting an investigation and termination. Heath also forged additional credentials, obtained employment at two additional health care facilities, and was subsequently terminated from each once the staff recognized her incompetence.

Financial Exploitation of Man with Disabilities

Laura Volkart, 43, of Festus, was charged with financial exploitation of a disabled person and stealing. From January 6, 2022, through September 18, 2023, Volkart deceived a Medicaid recipient and his two sisters. The victim was diagnosed with intellectual disabilities, a language disorder, Down syndrome, and early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The victim lived at Missouri Mentor, where Volkart worked as a program director. Volkart used her position to manipulate the victim and his sisters into paying her for shopping, allegedly on behalf of the victim. Volkart directed the sisters to send money to her personal Venmo and PayPal accounts. She stole the money and did not use it for the victim’s benefit. In total, the victim and their sisters were defrauded of approximately $18,000 intended for his care and benefit.

Grandson Claims Caregiver Paycheck While Grandmother’s Hospitalized

Kevin Oliver, 30, of Kansas City, was charged with Medicaid fraud and stealing. From January 3, 2024 to June 20, 2024, Oliver claimed he was provided personal care services to his grandmother, P.W. During this time, P.W. was hospitalized in a long-term rehabilitation facility, receiving care from facility staff. Oliver submitted 82 claims for services not provided and stole $6,000 from Missouri Medicaid.

Other individuals allegedly defrauded Missouri programs entrusted for the care of the elderly and disabled to line their own pockets:

Arlisa Powell submitted 192 false claims totaling over $80,700.

submitted 192 false claims totaling over $80,700. Chiquita Perry and Yolanda Simmons submitted 628 false claims totaling over $51,700.

submitted 628 false claims totaling over $51,700. Andrea Thomas and Ameasha Poindexter submitted false claims on 164 occasions totaling over $29,000 collectively.

submitted false claims on 164 occasions totaling over $29,000 collectively. Tammy Arnold and John Black filed false claims totaling over $26,000.

filed false claims totaling over $26,000. Galing Peel and Debbie Hamlett submitted false claims on 333 occasions totaling over $66,000.

submitted false claims on 333 occasions totaling over $66,000. Contina Grave submitted 307 false claims totaling $23,700.

submitted 307 false claims totaling $23,700. Cortez Thompson submitted 197 claims totaling over $18,700.

submitted 197 claims totaling over $18,700. Patricia Busby and Christine Busby submitted false claims on 230 occasions totaling over $18,000.

submitted false claims on 230 occasions totaling over $18,000. Claudia Spagner submitted 203 false claims totaling over $14,900.

submitted 203 false claims totaling over $14,900. Priscilla Miller submitted 57 false claims totaling over $5,400.

submitted 57 false claims totaling over $5,400. Romond Holt submitted 32 false claims totaling over $4,700.

submitted 32 false claims totaling over $4,700. Johnny Howard submitted 78 false claims totaling over $4,500.

submitted 78 false claims totaling over $4,500. Carolyn McGinnis submitted 35 false claims totaling over $3,000.

“This year, as part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, Missouri filed the second-most cases out of over 40 participating states. I am very proud of the hard work and skill our attorneys and investigators show every day. Their effort and dedication make the unit successful in our mission to protect Missourians,” said MFCU Chief Counsel Arvids V. Petersons.

These criminal cases are part of the 2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown, a coordinated nationwide law enforcement action led by President Trump’s Department of Justice in partnership with the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, and state Medicaid Fraud Control Units.

Attorney General Hanaway extends sincere appreciation to the partnership with Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson; Camden County Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor; the Department of Social Services’ Missouri Medicaid Audit & Compliance Unit; the Department of Health and Senior Services’ Office of Special Investigations and Adult Protective Services; and the Missouri State Board of Nursing. The coordinated efforts of these teams materially advanced this matter and reinforced protections for Missouri taxpayers and patients.

Attorney General Hanaway also extends her appreciation for Missourians who reach out to the Attorney General’s Office when they suspect fraud. Their help is crucial in our ongoing fraud-fighting efforts. The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that the allegations against defendants are subject to proof, and as in all criminal cases, the defendants are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in a court of law.

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office investigates allegations of fraud committed by Medicaid providers and will prosecute allegations of abuse, neglect, and financial exploitation in Medicaid-funded facilities. The Unit is comprised of prosecutors, investigators, and support staff. The Missouri Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $3,551,892.00 for Federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $1,183,960.00 for FY 2026, is funded by Missouri.