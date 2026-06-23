Vayas360 Announces Agreement for $25 Million Lead Investment From AND Capital Ventures

Proposed Investment Is Expected to Anchor Vayas360's First Close and Support an Acquisition-Led Personalized Health Platform

Vayas360 reflects exactly the type of platform AND Capital Ventures was built to support: clinically grounded, operationally complex, data-driven.” — Teruel Carrasco, CEO, AND Capital Ventures

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vayas360 today announced that it has entered into an Agreement for a proposed $25 million institutional lead investment from AND Capital Ventures , an AI-native, operator-led private equity and growth capital platform, to support a full-spectrum personalized health platform centered on the individual.The proposed capital will serve as the institutional lead investment in the first close of Vayas360's current raise and support the company's acquisition-led platform strategy. Vayas360 is acquiring a Food Is Medicine Coalition-accredited medically tailored meals operator with established payer relationships and accredited therapeutic programs -- the initial operational layer in its broader strategy to assemble an integrated ecosystem spanning diagnostics through practitioner-guided care."Clinicians who practice whole-person care have always understood that no single intervention drives lasting outcomes," said Dr. Joel Evans, Chief Medical Officer of Vayas360. "It takes diagnostics, genomic testing, and microbiome analysis to know where someone is, targeted nutrition and supplementation to support their biology, monitoring to track progress, and coaching to sustain it."AND Capital Ventures is an AI-native, operator-led global investment and growth capital platform focused on high-conviction sectors where operational complexity creates durable advantage. It brings an operator-led perspective under Chief Executive Officer Teruel Carrasco and a physician-executive lens through Dr. Denise Brown, General Partner of its Health and Wellness Innovation Fund, who has more than 30 years of clinical and business leadership scaling healthcare organizations."Vayas360 reflects exactly the type of platform AND Capital Ventures was built to support: clinically grounded, operationally complex, data-driven, and positioned at the intersection of healthcare, prevention, and longevity," said Teruel Carrasco, Chief Executive Officer of AND Capital Ventures. "The next generation of health and wellness companies will be integrated platforms, not single-point solutions.""What stood out to us about Vayas360 is that the model starts with the individual but does not stop at consumer wellness," said Dr. Denise Brown, General Partner of AND Capital Ventures' Health and Wellness Innovation Fund. "It connects clinical insight, nutrition, biometrics, and longitudinal data to support better decisions for patients, providers, employers, and payer partners, particularly around cardiometabolic risk, longevity, and women's health."At the center of the model is Vayaspan, the company's term for the personalized span of life where energy, metabolic resilience, strength, cognitive clarity, and confidence work together. Vayas360 connects biological data to daily action and is expected, if developed as planned, to generate longitudinal outcomes data at the individual level."Someone taking a more active role in their health today is often doing it with disconnected tools," said Ron Martin, Chief Commercial Officer of Vayas360. "Vayaspan describes what it looks like when those pieces work together for one person."Vayas360 serves consumers, patients, practitioners, employers, and payer partners, and its acquisition strategy assembles the operational layers behind that model, beginning with payer-connected clinical nutrition capabilities and established care protocols."We chose our lead investor the same way we chose our acquisition. The fit had to be right, and AND Capital was the right fit," said Snow Le, Chairman and CEO of Vayas360. "AND Capital Ventures brought conviction in healthspan and longevity and an operator-led perspective that matches how we build. We are not building a single product; we are assembling an ecosystem through multiple transactions."About Vayas360Vayas360 is a personalized health company building a full-spectrum ecosystem around the individual through organic platform development and targeted acquisitions, integrating diagnostics, testing, therapeutic nutrition, supplementation, wearable integration, health coaching, and practitioner-guided support into one coordinated system designed to help people improve their Vayaspan. For more information, visit www.vayas360.com About AND Capital VenturesAND Capital Ventures is an AI-native, operator-led global investment and growth capital platform focused on high-conviction sectors including healthcare innovation, health and wellness, real assets, and energy transition. It operates with team members across Calgary, Austin, New York, Boston, and London. For more information, visit www.ANDCapitalVentures.com Media Contacts:Vayas360 -- Ron Martin, Chief Commercial Officer, ron.martin@vayas360.comAND Capital Ventures -- Jennifer Sethre, Chief Operating Officer, Jennifer@ANDCapitalVentures.comForward-Looking Statements; No Offer or AdviceThis press release is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation regarding any security, fund interest, investment product, or advisory service. Any offer or solicitation, if made, will be made only through formal offering materials, governing documents, and applicable subscription documents, and only in accordance with applicable law.References in this press release to a proposed lead investment by AND Capital Ventures, any related financing round, or any acquisition or transaction are summary descriptions of a non-binding term sheet and ongoing discussions and do not constitute a binding commitment, agreement, obligation, or guarantee by any party. Any such investment or transaction remains subject to, among other things, completion of definitive documentation, satisfaction of closing conditions, internal and external approvals, market conditions, and other factors, and may be delayed, restructured, or may not occur at all. Any term sheet referenced herein is non-binding in all respects except as expressly provided in such term sheet and any related written agreements.Nothing in this press release should be relied upon as legal, tax, accounting, investment, financial, medical, or other professional advice. Any views expressed are subject to the governing agreements, formal approvals, and policies of AND Capital Operating LLC and its affiliated entities.Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding anticipated financing, proposed investments, closing timelines, acquisition activity, platform development, operating strategy, growth plans, payer relationships, and future business opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release, and neither Vayas360 nor AND Capital Ventures undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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