Five Acres Invites All to Paradise on the Fairway Golf Classic & Dinner Celebrating a Century of Impact in Altadena

Golf Tournament Schedule Ryan Trent Golf Chair Chris Selak Golf Dinner Chair

San Gabriel Country Club Event Features Golf, Fairway Dining, Live Music by Ambrosia and Elliot Lurie of Looking Glass, Supporting Children and Families

We are thrilled to welcome our community to Paradise on the Fairway during such a meaningful year in Five Acres' history. As we celebrate the centennial of our historic Altadena campus.” — Jennifer Berger Chief Advancement Officer of Five Acres

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Five Acres is inviting supporters to escape to an island-inspired evening of golf, community, and philanthropy at Paradise on the Fairway : Five Acres Annual Golf Classic and Dinner, taking place on Monday, August 24, 2026, at San Gabriel Country Club.Inspired by the relaxing atmosphere of a tropical resort, this year's event will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Five Acres historical Altadena headquarters, honoring a century of service to children and families while raising critical funds to support the organization's programs throughout Southern California.Set against the stunning greens of San Gabriel Country Club, Paradise on the Fairway begins with a day of championship golf featuring exciting on-course contests, including a Hole-in-One Challenge, Canon Shot Challenge experience, opportunity drawings, and other surprises throughout the course. As the sun begins to set, guests will gather for a unique Dinner on the Fairway, enjoying tropical-inspired cuisine, breezy cocktails, live and silent auction experiences, and an unforgettable evening of celebration under the stars.The evening will include a special Yacht Rock musical performance by legendary, and Grammy nominated band Ambrosia featuring original member Joe Puerta, whose timeless hits have delighted audiences for decades. Also, on stage with Ambrosia, Elliot Lurie, founder and lead singer for the band Looking Glass performing their hit song "Brandy" (You're a Fine Girl)."We are thrilled to welcome our community to Paradise on the Fairway during such a meaningful year in Five Acres' history," said Jennifer Berger, Chief Advancement Officer of Five Acres. "As we celebrate the centennial of our historic Altadena campus, this event gives us an opportunity to honor the generations of children and families who have been part of the Five Acres story while investing in the future. Whether guests join us on the course, at dinner, or for the evening's entertainment, their support directly helps children and families access the services they need to heal, grow, and thrive."The event is chaired by community leaders Ryan Trent, Golf Chair, and Chris Selak, Dinner Chair, with support from a dedicated volunteer committee committed to advancing Five Acres' mission.2026 Paradise on the Fairway Committee:Ryan Trent - Golf Chair, Chris Selak - Dinner Chair, Erica Adler, John Berger, Leo Bolanos, Travis Buhl, Anthony Cannizzo, Brian Dennis, Dennis Duran, Whit Gilfillan, Bill Hayden, Richard McWhorter, Rustin Mork, Will Nash, Phillip Palmer, Lance Polverini, Shoshana Puccia, David Quigg, Brad Reaume, Danny Reaume, Joey Reaume, Craig Stewart, Alex ViglioneFive Acres invites golfers, sponsors, and community members to “vacation” with us for the night as we celebrate a century of impact and look ahead to the next chapter of service, healing, and hope for children and families throughout Southern California.Established in 1888, Five Acres opened its historic Altadena headquarters on July 15, 1926. For more than a century, Five Acres has protected children and promoted mental well-being. Each year, we provide compassionate care to 7,000+ children and families across Southern California. Through the partnerships built by our Wear Your Heart outreach and education initiative, we envision a world where every child has access to essential care.

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