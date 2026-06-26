Ourian Plastic Surgery Announces Updated Content on Benefits of Breast Reduction

Ourian Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills offers updated info on breast reduction surgery. Learn how reducing breast size can relieve chronic pain.

A general misunderstanding I hear is that plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, and it’s not” — Dr. Ariel Ourian

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ourian Plastic Surgery , a top Beverly Hills plastic surgery center at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ , is proud to announce new content on breast reduction for patients in and around Beverly Hills, California. A breast reduction may be a medical necessity. A top Beverly Hills surgeon with expertise in medically necessary breast reductions can help."A general misunderstanding I hear is that plastic surgery is only for cosmetic reasons, and it’s not. Sure, everyone wants to look their best, but many women come to me to feel their best, too,” says Dr. Ariel Ourian, a double-board-certified plastic surgeon. "A breast reduction can be about balancing out a woman’s health as well as her proportions.”Women living in the Los Angeles region can review the new content on breast reduction at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/breast-procedures/breast-reduction/ . Dr. Ariel Ourian, founder and lead surgeon of Ourian Plastic Surgery ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/ ), specializes in both aesthetic and reconstructive surgery for both women and men. Surgical procedures include facelifts, neck lifts, body enhancements, tummy tucks ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/procedures/body-procedures/tummy-tuck/ ), mommy makeovers, and liposuction. Dr. Ourian manages breast augmentation, breast lifts, and breast reduction surgery.Cosmetic surgery procedures may be deemed medically necessary in some cases, allowing PPO insurance to cover some of the costs. A breast reduction could be deemed medically necessary after a full evaluation by a physician. Large breasts can fall into the categories of "macromastia," which is breast tissue that can weigh up to five pounds, and "gigantomastia," which is the rapid growth of breasts exceeding five pounds. The condition can present itself during puberty or after childbirth. For males, the condition is called " Gynecomastia " ( https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com/gynecomastia/ ).The impact of large breasts can cause back, shoulder, and neck pain and headaches. WebMD provides benefits of breast reduction surgery at https://www.webmd.com/beauty/cosmetic-procedures-breast-reduction-surgery . In addition to physical problems, the condition can affect a woman’s mental health. Clothing choices can become limited, and social activities may feel uncomfortable, causing anxiety.Women seeking a breast reduction in Beverly Hills can reach out to Dr. Ourian and the Ourian Plastic Surgery team to schedule a consultation.Although cosmetic surgery is considered elective, it may be essential in certain situations. For example, a woman may struggle with daily pain and discomfort to manage excessively large breasts. The problem can cause diminished physical health, mental health, and overall quality of life. The problem could be solved with a medically necessary diagnosis. The diagnosis may also provide options for PPO insurance costs, helping a woman cover the costs. A top surgeon can help women in Beverly Hills who require medically necessary breast reduction surgery.ABOUT OURIAN PLASTIC SURGERYLed by double board-certified Dr. Ariel Ourian, Ourian Plastic Surgery is a top-rated practice in Beverly Hills, California. Dr. Ourian and his team dedicate themselves to providing exceptional care and transformative results. The practice specializes in mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction. They use the latest advancements in cosmetic surgery. Ourian Plastic Surgery helps people achieve their goals and boost self-confidence. For media inquiries or more information, contact Ourian Plastic Surgery at https://www.ourianplasticsurgery.com

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