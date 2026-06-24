EdisonFuture Launches EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ to Accelerate AIDC Development with Rapid-Deployment 20MW Power Infra

Company Expands AI Infrastructure Portfolio with Modular Natural Gas Power Platform Designed for AI Factories, GPU Clusters, and Next-Generation Data Centers

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANAHEIM, Calif., June 24, 2026 — Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM), through its EdisonFuture subsidiary, today announced the launch of the EF-20NG AI Power Campus™, a modular 20MW natural gas power solution purpose-built to support the rapidly growing power demands of artificial intelligence infrastructure, hyperscale computing, AI factories, GPU clusters, and mission-critical industrial facilities.The EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ represents the first commercial product introduced under Phoenix Motor AI, the Company’s recently launched AI infrastructure initiative focused on integrating energy, computing, and intelligent industrial infrastructure solutions.As AI adoption accelerates worldwide, access to reliable and scalable power has emerged as one of the largest constraints facing data center operators, AI cloud providers, and enterprise computing platforms. The EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ is designed to bridge that gap by providing a fast-to-deploy, utility-independent energy platform capable of delivering 20MW of continuous power output and 24MW of installed capacity.Built around modular 2MW natural gas generator systems, the platform offers customers a practical path to energize AI infrastructure in months rather than years, reducing dependency on utility interconnection timelines and enabling faster deployment of revenue-generating AI workloads.In addition, the EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ is designed to integrate with EdisonFuture’s broader AI infrastructure ecosystem, including GridStor™ energy storage solutionsand future AI PowerPod™ computing deployments, creating a scalable platform that combines power generation, energy storage, and AI computing infrastructure.AI Infrastructure Market GrowthAccording to industry research, global data center power demand is expected to exceed 150 GW by 2030, driven largely by AI workloads, large language models, cloud computing, and accelerated enterprise AI adoption.Industry analysts estimate that tens of billions of dollars of investment will be required across power generation, energy storage, and digital infrastructure to support the next generation of AI computing capacity.The Company believes distributed power platforms such as the EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ can play an important role in accelerating deployment timelines while reducing dependency on traditional utility expansion schedules.Supporting Phoenix Motor AI StrategyThe launch of the EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ represents a significant milestone in Phoenix Motor’s broader strategy to expand beyond transportation and establish a presence in the rapidly growing AI infrastructure sector.Phoenix Motor recently announced the formation of Phoenix Motor AI, a new business initiative focused on:• AI Infrastructure• Distributed Energy Systems• Edge Computing• AI Factory Development• Sustainable Power Solutions• Intelligent Industrial PlatformsThe EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ is expected to become a foundational offering within the Company’s emerging AI infrastructure portfolio.“AI is transforming every industry, but the growth of AI ultimately depends on power,”said Denton Peng, Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix Motor Inc.“The EF-20NG AI Power Campus™ is designed to solve one of the most critical challenges facing the AI economy today—how to bring reliable power online quickly. We believe the future belongs to companies that can integrate energy, computing, and intelligent infrastructure into scalable solutions. This product is an important step in that direction.Our vision is to build a complete AI infrastructure platform that combines power generation, energy storage, and AI computing solutions to help customers deploy AI capacity faster, more efficiently, and at greater scale.”About EdisonFutureEdisonFuture develops intelligent energy and mobility solutions designed for the next generation of infrastructure. The company focuses on AI infrastructure power systems, distributed energy resources, sustainable transportation technologies, and advanced industrial solutions.For more information, visit:About Phoenix Motor Inc.Phoenix Motor Inc. (OTC: PEVM) is a technology-driven company focused on three strategic growth pillars:• Intelligent Transportation• AI Infrastructure• Sustainable EnergyThrough its subsidiaries, including PhoenixEV, Phoenix Motorcars, EdisonFuture, and Phoenix Motor AI, the Company develops technologies that support the future of transportation, energy, and artificial intelligence infrastructure.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve significant risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified through the use of words such as "may," "might," "will," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "continue," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "outlook," "potential," "plan," "seek," and similar expressions and variations or the negatives of these terms or other comparable terminology. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ materially from the Company's current expectations depending upon a number of factors. These risk factors include, among others, those related to our ability to raise additional capital necessary to grow our business, operations and business and financial performance, our ability to grow demand for our products and revenue, our ability to become profitable, our ability to have access to an adequate supply of parts and materials and other critical components for our vehicles on the timeline we expect, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the effects of the outbreak and actions taken in connection therewith, adverse changes in general economic and market conditions, competitive factors including but not limited to pricing pressures and new product introductions, uncertainty of customer acceptance of new product offerings and market changes, risks associated with managing the growth of the business, and those other risks and uncertainties that are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual report filed on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any responsibility to revise or update any forward-looking statements.Contact:For More InformationPhoenix Motor Inc.EdisonFuture AIInvestor RelationsIR@phoenixmotor.ai

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