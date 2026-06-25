John Whitford Communications becomes Starlink Authorized Reseller for Business

Starlink Internet for business is reliable

John Whitford Communications - Managed Starlink Why Managed Starlink Ready-to-ship inventory Options for professional installation & repair services

We have installed Starlink Business for Hotels, Campgrounds, Mines, Wineries, Farms, Ranches and HOAs, They love the speed and reliability” — John Whitford

ATASCADERO CA KINGMAN AZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Whitford, founder of John Whitford Communications, is proud to announce that the company, in business since 1982, has been officially authorized as a Starlink reseller for business customers. For over four decades, John Whitford and his team have been installing cutting-edge solutions, and now, they are bringing Starlink to business clients.

As a licensed contractor serving California and Arizona, John Whitford Communications now offers a managed Starlink plan—far beyond standard service—ideal for wineries, RV parks, and businesses of any kind, whether in remote areas or right in the city. John Whitford Communications provides tailored monthly and annual plans, ensuring flexible and reliable connectivity for every business need.

John Whitford says, “We’ve installed Starlink systems for RV parks, mines, hotels, farms, ranches, wineries, HOAs, and campgrounds. Starlink is a highly reliable internet connection anywhere, and we also offer property-wide solutions.”

Importantly, Starlink is not only powerful enough to run any size business, but it also serves as a crucial redundancy and backup solution. If you already have a primary internet provider, Starlink can serve as a reliable fail-safe, ensuring your operations stay online no matter what.

Securing this authorization was a long, tedious process, but John Whitford and his team are incredibly proud and excited to bring this to their clients.

For more information or to design a tailored business plan, contact John Whitford Communications today.

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