Operation Patriot Press: A win-win for the OIB and the Guard

It’s early Monday morning at Tooele Army Depot and 26 soldiers from the Utah National Guard’s 118th Transportation Company climb into their medium tactical vehicles with step-deck trailers to start the first day of their annual training (AT). The soldiers are excited and anxious to get to work because it’s not just AT, it’s Operation Patriot Press, the annual program which pairs up National Guard units with organic industrial base depots like TEAD to complete real-world missions.

Their assignment from TEAD is the same as last year, to move pallets of munitions from off-post warehouses being vacated to new, permanent locations within TEAD’s ammunition storage area.

The soldiers are led by Staff Sergeant Charles Sims, Pocatello, Idaho, who has participated in OPP at TEAD for four years. “Our objective is to help TEAD get ahead of schedule, to help them get freight out of the warehouses they’re vacating,” he said. “We can drive all day, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for these five days and move a lot of freight.”

The Ammunition managers at TEAD are also excited that the 118th is on post for their AT. The OPP partnership involves a lot of coordination, but the effort is worth the reward.

Dick Aagard, Chief of Accountability and Stock Control, Depot Operations, said OPP gives TEAD the opportunity to move material at a reduced cost. “OPP saves us so many man hours every year that we would normally have to provide to complete this work. That increases the cost savings by supplementing our workforce with pre-paid labor.”

Sims said, “It’s a good real-world mission for (the soldiers). They get real loads… hands on experience with real-world freight. It gets them behind the wheel on a regular basis for five days, instead of once a month.”

Sgt. Andrew Collett, from Orem, said it’s his second time at TEAD. “It’s a great experience to actually do our jobs and drive loads. It’s great that the state allows us to do this, to utilize our MOS (military occupational specialty) and provide this service to TEAD.”

In the OPP partnership, TEAD provides the barracks in which the soldiers stay, and the state of Utah, through the Guard, pays the rest of the expenses of the 118th while at TEAD. The soldiers also work side by side with the TEAD staff who drive the forklifts carrying the pallets to the UNG trailers.

Collett added, “It’s great to do our mission here at TEAD. We get to meet lots of people.”

Sgt. Wriley Renouard, South Jordan, said “It’s been really smooth, the civilians and military are working really well together. Everyone is very efficient and it goes by really quick.”

Aagard had similar impressions about working with the Guard. “Oh, they’re great. In my dealings with them they’re very responsive to our needs and requests, they’re willing, eager even, to get in and help out. They want to get this hands-on, real-life experience, where they’re actually moving material and making a difference.”

This is Renouard’s first OPP mission. He said, “During previous AT’s we just spent time preparing for deployment, practicing for movements, security, operations, and planning. Doing my actual job, 88 Mike (motor transport operator), for AT is really nice.”

Specialist Elijah Nelson, Murray, agreed. This is his second time at TEAD. “Last year I got lots of driving experience. It was my first time driving continually. This year will be the same way.”

Safety is always the top priority at TEAD, for OPP, and for the Guard. Sim’s biggest concern? “Making sure everything is safe. We held an initial briefing for safety, taking your time and not rushing, making mistakes.”

“Our leaders, Staff Sgt. Sims and Staff Sgt. Meik, are making the rounds, making sure everyone is wearing PPE, leather gloves and sunglasses while driving, and staying safe. They also give us a hand when needed,” said Renouard.

By weeks end, TEAD’s assignment for the Guard is completed, with 2,114 pallets of munitions, equaling 713 short tons, moved ahead of schedule, clearing 16,850 square feet. And the soldiers of the 118th TC deliver 118 truckloads and get 900 hours and 1,500 miles behind the wheel hauling real freight to complete a real mission. A win for all involved.