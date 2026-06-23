West Coast Infantry Chiefs Gather to Tackle Unit Friction

MARINE CORPS BASECAMP PENDLETON, Calif. —On Monday, June 15,U.S.MarineCorpsinfantry operations chiefsfromacross the Western Region Fleet Forcegathered to attendthe Western Regional InfantryOperationsChiefsSymposium,hosted by 1st Marine Division. TheWestern Regional InfantryOperationsChiefsSymposiumis a four-day event that brings infantry operations chiefs together,giving them the opportunity to discuss and share issues they have seen within their own units.This symposium prepares the operations chiefs for the annual Operations Chief Symposium held at Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia.

“We don’t know or don’t have all the answers,”statedGunnery Sgt. Brandon Lehmer, the operations chief for 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment,1st Marine Division. “But this is our opportunity to share our experiences and continue to gain additional education.”

The symposium givesstaff noncommissioned officers (SNCOs) from infantry battalions across theWestCoast the opportunity tocome together and share their unique experiences and perspectives on issues throughout the community. Being able to share different perspectivescreates the opportunity for solutions tobe found through collaboration in aconstantly changingMarineCorps.

Most issues that arefacedby oneunitwill also be faced by other units.By sharing successful solutions and lessons learned, battalions help their peers benefit from proven approaches and improve their own operations.

“Wehavea variety of different units and echelons in attendance here,” Lehmer said. "Anindividual can help in finding an answer to a problem you may face in thefuture.”

Attending the symposiumalsogives infantry operations chiefs andmonitorsthe ability to be well-informed for their Marines and to advise their commanders.Theabilityto collaborategives each unit insight into successes across theMarine Corps in training and operations.By learning from their peers about successful initiatives and emerging opportunities, senior leaders can better develop their Marines, foster professional growth, and contribute to a more lethal and effective force through communication.

“A symposium like this allows us to kind of put our fingers on the pulse of the actual infantry community,” said Gunnery Sgt. Kyle Brodsky, an infantry unit leader with Expeditionary Operation TrainingGroup, I Marine Expeditionary Force. “We can advocate, influence,and advise commanders on the real issues that our junior marines are having time now.”

Infantry operations chiefs serve as a conduit between the lower enlisted and commissioned officers. By coming together and sharing diverse experiences,theycan better advise their juniorand seniorMarineson problem-solving and situational awareness.

“I think that we, as the more senior infantry staff noncommissioned officers, owe it to the younger infantry community to create opportunities and create an environment where they can collaborate,”said Master Gunnery Sgt. Paul O’Donnel, the operations chief of Headquarters Company, 1st Marine Division.

“As the infantrymastergunnerysergeants, it's prudent that we have symposiums, operational planning teams, and conferences like this to ensure that they [lower enlisted infantrymen] have an opportunity to beheard andknow the work that they do actually makes its way to the highest levels.”O’Donnel explained, noting howthe event allows SNCO’s to voice concerns on behalf of their subordinates.

Asoperational tempo continues to accelerate, the strain on traditional communication channels make forums like this symposium more vital than ever. By bringing together an assembly of representatives, leaders are granted direct access tosubject matter experts (SMEs)capable of addressing highly specific hurdles on the spot. Ultimately, this collective effort does more than just solve the immediate friction points of today, it builds a joint framework that equips leaders with the shared intelligence needed toresolve past, navigate current, and secure future challengesacross the entire infantry community.