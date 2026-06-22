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President Trump Drives Down Rents by Ending Open Borders Disaster

President Donald J. Trump’s decisive enforcement of America’s immigration laws is producing real results for hardworking families — including the nation’s 46 million renters. Rents are falling sharply across the country for the first time in years as the record surge in illegal immigration has been reversed.

Rents in major metro areas have dropped significantly from their Biden-era peaks. In many cities, these declines mean hundreds of dollars back into family budgets every month — relief that was impossible under policies that flooded communities with millions of new arrivals.

The driver is clear: President Trump’s border policies are working. Net international migration collapsed more than 50% nationally in 2025 — the sharpest drop on record — easing the crushing pressure on housing created by Biden’s open borders disaster. With far fewer new arrivals competing for housing, vacancy rates have risen and landlords are now forced to compete on price.

President Trump promised to secure the border, enforce the law, and put American families first — and the data proves he is keeping that promise. Lower rents, less strain on schools and hospitals, and more breathing room in communities across the country are the direct result of ending the previous Administration’s open borders disaster.

When America controls its borders and enforces its laws, American workers and families win — on housing, wages, and quality of life.

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President Trump Drives Down Rents by Ending Open Borders Disaster

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