St. Landry Man Killed in Evangeline Parish Two-Vehicle Crash

Ville Platte – On June 22, 2026, at approximately 2:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 167 near Ceeway Lane in Evangeline Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Kyle Basco of St Landry.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Basco, was traveling north on Louisiana Highway 167 approaching Ceeway Lane. At the same time, a 2023 GMC Sierra, with an auger attached, was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 167 approaching Ceeway Lane. For reasons still under investigation, the auger being towed by the GMC became entangled with overhead utility line, causing a utility pole to break. As the GMC continued southbound, the auger overturned into the northbound lane and struck the Silverado.

Basco, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, Louisiana State Police reminds motorists to remain vigilant and exercise caution when traveling on Louisiana roadways. Safe driving practices and staying aware of changing roadway conditions can help prevent crashes and save lives.

Contact Information:

Trooper Monique Lavergne

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop I

Office: 337-262-5880

[email protected]