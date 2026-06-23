Media Advisory: Pueblo Parks and Wildlife officers host youth fishing clinic Wednesday



News media are welcome as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, staff and volunteers conduct a fishing clinic for students from Pueblo School District 60's Camp Sunset summer school program on Wednesday, June 24 at Lake Pueblo State Park. In this 2021 photo, a CPW Officer introduces fishing to a young Coloradan. News media are welcome as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, staff and volunteers conduct a fishing clinic for students from Pueblo School District 60's Camp Sunset summer school program on Wednesday, June 24 at Lake Pueblo State Park. In this 2021 photo, a CPW Officer introduces fishing to a young Coloradan. CPW Photo/Wayne Lewis

June 23, 2026

PUEBLO – News media are welcome as Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers, staff and volunteers host approximately 70 students from Pueblo School District 60's Camp Sunset summer school program for a fishing clinic at Lake Pueblo State Park on Wednesday, June 24.

The fishing clinic is part of Camp Sunset, a summer school program that combines reading instruction with hands-on outdoor learning experiences. Students in kindergarten through second grade will learn basic fishing skills, spend time outdoors and have the opportunity to catch fish while exploring Lake Pueblo State Park.

"We're excited to partner with Pueblo School District 60 to provide these students with an outdoor experience they'll remember long after summer school ends," said Joseph Stadterman, Park Manager, Lake Pueblo State Park. "Educational partnerships like this connect young people with the outdoors in a fun, hands-on way while helping them build a lasting connection to the natural resources and recreation opportunities available in their own community."

This year's theme transforms traditional summer school into an indoor and outdoor camping adventure, using activities designed to make reading and learning part of a broader exploration of the outdoors.

"Partnering with Colorado Parks and Wildlife gives students the opportunity to take learning beyond the classroom, experience science in the real world and discover the outdoors firsthand," said Domenique Roush, Summer School Principal for Camp Sunset at Sunset Park Elementary School. "Experiences like this help students build confidence, practice patience and develop skills that extend far beyond the classroom."

NEWS MEDIA RSVP instructions : News media attending this event will receive specific event location information. Please send the media organization name, reporter's name, and reporter's cell phone number to [email protected] or text to (719) 466-3927.

WHAT

Fishing clinic and outdoor education experience for Pueblo School District 60 Camp Sunset summer school students.

WHO

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Officers, staff, volunteers, and Sunset Park Elementary School staff and students

WHEN

Wednesday, June 24, 2026

9 a.m. to 11 a.m.