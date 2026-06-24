Experts Highlight the Important Role of Physical Therapy for Children Living with Muscular Dystrophy

Early intervention and individualized therapy can help children maintain mobility, build confidence, and participate more fully in daily life.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A muscular dystrophy diagnosis can leave parents with many questions about their child's future. This can include how the condition may affect mobility, independence, and participation in everyday activities. Pediatric therapy specialists emphasize that while muscular dystrophy currently has no known cure, physical therapy can play an important role in helping children maintain function, improve mobility, and stay engaged in their lives.Muscular dystrophy is a group of genetic conditions that cause progressive muscle weakness over time. There are several different forms of the condition, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy, myotonic muscular dystrophy, limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, congenital muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy. Each type can affect children differently and may present unique challenges related to movement, balance, endurance, and daily activities.According to therapists at Washington DC’s The Voz Institute , one of the most important aspects of care is helping children maximize their abilities while supporting their physical development and quality of life.Their recent report, titled “ How Physical Therapy Helps Children with Muscular Dystrophy ”, explains."Your child’s diagnosis matters, but their daily life matters too," the report reads. "We look at what your child can do now, what feels hard, and what kinds of support may help them participate more comfortably in everyday routines."Children with muscular dystrophy may experience challenges such as muscle weakness, balance difficulties, fatigue, changes in posture, reduced endurance , and difficulty with activities like climbing stairs, running, or getting up from the floor. As the condition progresses, these challenges can affect participation at home, at school, and during recreational activities.Pediatric physical therapy programs are designed to address these challenges through individualized treatment plans.Therapists may focus on gentle stretching to maintain flexibility, safe strengthening activities, balance training, gross motor skill development, and energy conservation strategies that help children manage daily activities more effectively.Assistive devices such as braces, walkers, wheelchairs, or positioning equipment may also be incorporated when appropriate to support mobility and independence.A typical physical therapy evaluation includes an assessment of how a child sits, stands, walks, balances, and transitions between positions. Therapists also work closely with families to understand the child's goals, interests, daily routines, and specific challenges. This information helps create a personalized treatment plan tailored to the child's unique needs and developmental stage.Healthcare providers also stress the importance of a multidisciplinary approach. Depending on the child's needs, physical therapy may be combined with occupational therapy, speech therapy, feeding therapy, and medical care to address the wide range of challenges that can accompany muscular dystrophy.“Muscular dystrophy affects each child differently,” the report continues. “At The Voz Institute, we work closely with families to create personalized therapy plans that reflect each child’s unique strengths, goals, and needs.”Experts encourage families to seek professional guidance if they notice signs such as frequent falls, difficulty keeping up with peers during physical activity, unusual walking patterns, increasing muscle weakness, or delays in gross motor development. Early evaluation and intervention can help identify supportive strategies that promote mobility and participation throughout childhood.

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