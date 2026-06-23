Eunoia Medispa Launches Nordlys® Laser Treatments at New Morgan Hill Location

Eunoia Medispa Provider Team - Morgan Hill, CA

New South Bay medispa brings Candela's advanced IPL and fractional laser system to Morgan Hill and surrounding communities.

"The Nordlys system allows us to treat a wide range of skin concerns with precision, comfort and very little downtime, which is what our patients' lives actually call for.” — Shaminder Gill, PA-C

MORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eunoia Medispa , a luxury medical aesthetics practice now serving Morgan Hill and the South Bay, has announced the addition of the Nordlys® system by Candela at its newly opened Morgan Hill location at 16175 Monterey Rd, Suite D. The FDA-cleared platform delivers advanced IPL and fractional laser treatments for skin rejuvenation, pigmentation correction, redness reduction and more, with minimal downtime.Developed by Candela, a global leader in aesthetic medical devices, the Nordlyssystem features Selective Waveband Technology (SWT) IPL and non-ablative fractional lasers at 1550 nm and 1940 nm. The combination allows providers to treat a broad range of skin concerns with precision and speed, often in a single visit. Eunoia Medispa's signature offering, the Light and Bright Protocol , pairs SWTIPL with fractional laser technology to address excess pigmentation, uneven tone, redness and early signs of aging."We opened the Morgan Hill location because we wanted to bring clinical-grade treatments to patients in the South Bay who didn't have convenient access to this level of care," said Shaminder Gill, PA-C, founder and provider at Eunoia Medispa. "The Nordlyssystem allows us to treat a wide range of skin concerns with precision, comfort and very little downtime, which is what our patients' lives actually call for."The Nordlyssystem is designed to address brown spots and sun damage, redness and broken capillaries, rosacea and facial flushing, uneven skin tone and texture, fine lines and vascular lesions. Treatments are customized to each patient's skin condition and goals. The Light and Bright Protocol is available as a series of three sessions at $1,500 per session.Featured on NBC's Today Show and trusted by leading dermatologists and aesthetics providers worldwide, the Nordlysplatform is backed by clinical research and an established global track record. Eunoia Medispa's Morgan Hill location also offers Botox, dermal fillers, PRF microneedling, laser hair removal, hormone replacement therapy and IV vitamin therapy. All treatments are performed under the medical direction of Dr. Jamila Holloway and carried out by licensed medical providers.Eunoia Medispa's Morgan Hill location is open Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. To learn more about Nordlystreatments or to schedule a consultation, visit eunoiamedispa.com/morgan-hill or call 831-293-9344.About Eunoia MedispaEunoia Medispa is a luxury medical aesthetics practice with locations in Salinas and Morgan Hill, Calif. Founded by Shaminder Gill, PA-C, and operating under the medical direction of Dr. Jamila Holloway, the practice offers laser hair removal, injectable treatments, skin rejuvenation, hormone replacement therapy and wellness services. All treatments are performed by licensed medical providers using clinical-grade technology. Eunoia Medispa is women-owned and proudly serves patients across Monterey County and the South Bay. Visit eunoiamedispa.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.