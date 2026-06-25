AS CHILDHOOD ANXIETY RISES, FILMMAKER KELLIE MADISON LAUNCHES NENU, A CHILDREN'S BRAND TO HELP KIDS BUILD CONFIDENCE

Every child has moments when they doubt themselves. Nenu was created to remind children that confidence, courage, and self-belief aren't things they have to find—they're already inside them.” — Kellie Madison

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Filmmaker Kellie Madison has launched an Indiegogo campaign for Nenu the Magical Wizard, a new children's entertainment brand focused on helping kids build confidence and discover the magic they already have inside.

Created for children ages 4–10, Nenu combines books, animation, music, and storytelling to deliver positive messages about self-belief, courage, and emotional wellness. Set in the magical world of Treetopia, Nenu and his friends help children understand that who they are is already enough.

The project was inspired by growing concerns around childhood anxiety, self-esteem, and emotional health. As parents, educators, and mental health professionals continue searching for positive tools to support children's well-being, Nenu aims to provide age-appropriate stories that encourage confidence, resilience, emotional awareness, and self-acceptance.

"Kids today are facing more pressure than ever before," said Madison. "I wanted to create something kids love and parents trust - a world where children feel seen, heard, and reminded that the magic they need is already inside them."

Funds raised through the Indiegogo campaign will help support the continued development of the Nenu brand, including new books, animated content, original music, and the upcoming Treetop Therapy Sessions - short animated stories designed to help children better understand their feelings, build confidence, and develop emotional resilience.

Campaign supporters will receive exclusive rewards, behind-the-scenes access, and sneak peeks from the upcoming animated series.

To learn more about Nenu the Magical Wizard, visit www.nenuthemagicalwizard.com

Join the mission to help children discover the magic they already have inside. Learn more and support the campaign at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/kelliemadison/nenuthemagicalwizard

NENU PROMO VIDEO

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