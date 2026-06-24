Renonation.sg Partners with AGCare to offer free independent renovation audits for Singapore Homeowners

Renonation.sg-listed firms now include free AGCare third-party renovation audits, plus optional DBS-backed escrow payment protection.

We've personally vetted every firm we recommend for 14 years. Now, with AGCare, homeowners get free independent audits during their renovation — quality verified at every stage, at no cost to them.” — Kenneth Tan, Managing Director, Renonation.sg

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renonation.sg, Singapore's trusted renovation marketplace with 14 years of operation and over 50,000 homeowners served, today announced a partnership with AGCare (agcare.sg) to provide free, independent renovation audits for homeowners who engage a Renonation.sg-listed interior design firm.The partnership makes Renonation.sg one of the first renovation platforms in Singapore to offer complimentary third-party quality assurance as a standard benefit — directly addressing the renovation quality concerns that drive hundreds of consumer complaints each year.A Track Record Built on Personal VettingFounded in 2012, Renonation.sg personally vets every listed firm — visiting showrooms, reviewing portfolios, and assessing track records before granting a listing, rather than accepting firms on a self-registration basis like aggregator platforms."We don't just list firms and walk away. My team visits every showroom and reviews every portfolio before we partner with an interior design firm," said Kenneth Tan, Managing Director of Renonation.sg. "This hands-on approach is why we've been able to serve over 50,000 homeowners with zero major complaints over 14 years."The platform holds Official CaseTrust Marketing Partner status, aligning with the Consumers Association of Singapore's mission to promote fair and ethical business practices.AGCare Partnership: Free Independent Renovation AuditsUnder the new partnership, homeowners who engage a Renonation.sg-listed firm gain complimentary access to AGCare's ACES (Assurance, Checks, Engagement, Support) programme at no additional cost. It includes:Dual On-Site Audit Checks — Independent auditors visit the site at key milestones to verify work meets agreed specifications and quality standards.Letter of Assurance — A formal quality assurance document issued upon satisfactory completion of audits.Dedicated Customer Support Helpline — A direct line for homeowners and designers to resolve concerns throughout the renovation.AGCare's auditors are separate from the renovating firm, ensuring objective, impartial assessments. "Homeowners shouldn't have to be construction experts to know whether their renovation is on track," said Tan. "AGCare's independent checks give them professional eyes on the ground — completely free of charge."Separately: Optional Escrow Payment ProtectionIn a separate, opt-in initiative, Renonation.sg also offers homeowners the option to protect renovation payments through Handshake Finance, a MAS-regulated escrow service backed by DBS Bank. Funds are held in segregated DBS escrow accounts and released to the firm only after the homeowner confirms each milestone is satisfactorily completed.The option addresses a persistent industry concern: prepayment risk. In 2024, CASE reported S$728,000 in renovation-related prepayment losses, with contractors becoming uncontactable after collecting deposits."AGCare gives homeowners confidence in quality. Escrow gives them confidence in payment safety," Tan explained. "Both are available, but independent of each other — homeowners can benefit from one or both."Industry ContextSingapore's renovation sector continues to generate significant consumer concern. In 2024, CASE received 962 renovation-related complaints, with prepayment losses representing roughly one-third of all consumer prepayment losses nationally. Workmanship quality (32%) and non-completion or abandonment (23%) were the leading complaint categories. Notably, 97% of complaints involved firms without CaseTrust accreditation.Renonation.sg's combination of personal vetting, free independent audits via AGCare, and optional escrow protection positions it as one of the most consumer-protected renovation platforms in Singapore.Quote from Kenneth Tan, Managing Director“For 14 years, we’ve built Renonation.sg on a simple principle: every firm we recommend, we’ve personally vetted. The AGCare partnership is the natural next step — adding independent, professional audits that happen during the renovation itself, not just at the end. Combined with the option for escrow payment protection through Handshake Finance, we’re giving Singapore homeowners the most comprehensive suite of protections available from any renovation platform today.”About Renonation.sgFounded in 2012, Renonation.sg has connected more than 50,000 homeowners with personally vetted interior design firms. As an Official CaseTrust Marketing Partner, it offers free renovation quotes, editorial content, and access to a curated network of reputable firms. www.renonation.sg About AGCareAGCare is a Singapore-based quality assurance provider for interior design and renovation projects. Through its ACES programme, it offers dual on-site audit checks, a Letter of Assurance, dedicated support, and renovation insurance coverage. www.agcare.sg About Handshake FinanceHandshake Finance provides MAS-regulated escrow-as-a-service, holding homeowner funds in segregated DBS Bank escrow accounts and releasing payments only upon milestone verification. www.handshake.finance

This dialogue was filmed in one take with no reshoots. A genuine, non sponsored interview with the homeowner about her renovation

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