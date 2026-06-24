Ignition launches 2026 Women in Accounting Awards to celebrate women “Igniting Change” across the industry

Ignition 2026 Women in Accounting Awards officially launched

The global program returns with new categories recognizing women leading transformation in pricing, technology, firm growth, leadership, and community impact

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition is proud to launch the 2026 Women in Accounting Awards , celebrating women making an impact across the accounting profession. Returning under the theme “Igniting Change,” this year’s awards will recognize women who are leading meaningful transformation across the accounting profession, from redefining how services are valued and priced to embracing AI and technology, building modern firms, and strengthening the accounting community.As the industry continues to evolve amid shifting client expectations, new technologies, rising pricing pressure, and the move toward more advisory-led services, the 2026 Women in Accounting Awards will spotlight the women helping shape what comes next."The accounting profession is transforming, and women are at the forefront of that change," said Anne Ting, Chief Marketing Officer at Ignition and 2026 Women in Accounting judge."But leadership is only as powerful as its visibility — and this program exists to make sure the women igniting that transformation — igniting real change across the profession - are recognized, celebrated, and impossible to miss."Launched by Ignition in 2018, the Women in Accounting Awards have become a global platform for recognizing women making an impact across public accounting, private industry, bookkeeping, technology, and the broader professional services ecosystem. In 2026, the program will continue its evolution from a single awards moment into a broader brand and community platform designed to celebrate leadership, foster connection, and surface insights about the future of the profession.Since launching, the global program has:- Recognized 287 women across the world in the Women In Accounting Top 50 lists- Received +2400 nominations globally- Represented 21+ countries- Created a global community of firm owners, partners, and emerging leaders- As the program continues to grow globally, its impact extends well beyond recognition, creating opportunities for connection, mentorship, and visibility for women across every stage of their careers.“This program is incredibly special to me as it was the first time I was recognised in this profession over a decade ago. At a time when I was working hard behind the scenes and simply trying to find my place in the industry, being part of this community gave me confidence, connection, and a sense of belonging,” said Sarah Lawrance, Founder & CEO, Hot Toast & Hot Toast AI, and 2026 Women in Accounting judge.Sarah's experience reflects the broader mission of the program: to celebrate the many ways women are shaping the future of accounting and ensure those contributions are seen, valued, and amplified.To recognize that impact, the 2026 Women in Accounting Awards will honor women across five categories:- Leading with Value Award — recognizing women -redefining how accounting services are valued, moving beyond compliance to advisory-led work and pricing their expertise with confidence.- Igniting Change Leader Award — honoring leaders driving meaningful transformation within their firm or the broader profession.Innovation Award — celebrating women embracing AI, technology, and new ways of working to modernize accounting practices.- Rising Leader Award — recognizing emerging leaders with less than 10 years of experience already making a meaningful impact.- Community Impact Award — honoring women contributing through mentorship, advocacy, education, or knowledge-sharing.“What I'm most looking forward to is finding the women who aren't necessarily loud about what they do but are quietly reshaping how this profession works,” said Kyelie Baxter FCP, Managing Director of IQ Accountants and 2026 Women in Accounting judge.“The profession is changing fast, and I love that this process surfaces the people genuinely driving that shift—not just the ones already in the spotlight.”For judges like Baxter, the value of recognition extends beyond a single award moment. Past recipients say the program has helped elevate their visibility, expand their networks, and reinforce the growing influence of women across the profession.“It feels less like a personal accolade and more like a celebration of a movement. A signal that the industry is changing and that the women driving that change are being seen,” said Katie Bryan, Founder, Propeller Advisory and Women in Accounting alumni.Nominations are open until July 31, 2026. Winners will be announced on August 25, 2026.To nominate yourself, a colleague, peer, client, or community leader, visit womeninaccounting.ignitionapp.com About Ignition:Founded in 2013, Ignition has spent more than a decade helping accounting and professional services firms grow, and since 2018, has championed the women shaping the future of the profession.As the leading AI revenue and billing automation platform, Ignition automates proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single AI-powered platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US, and the UK.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.