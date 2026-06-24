Celebrace Advances Fully Custom Fixed Orthodontics Following Two 2026 AAO Awards

Two 2026 AAO honors highlight growing interest in the world's first 100% digital and AI-driven, fully-custom metal braces system.

AAO recognition matters because it reflects a broader conversation happening among orthodontists about where fixed appliances are going.” — Dr. Mehdi Peikar

COLLEYVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrace is advancing momentum for fully custom fixed orthodontics following two major honors at the 2026 AAO Annual Session. The company’s fully custom metal braces system received the 2026 AAO Ortho Innovator Award - Market Impact and 1st place in the 2026 AAO New Products Showcase - Treatment Product Award category.

The AAO recognition follows Celebrace’s introduction of a fully integrated, 100% digital, AI-driven custom metal braces platform that brings treatment planning, fully custom bracket design, individualized prescription, and indirect bonding into one continuous workflow. Instead of adapting treatment around a standardized bracket prescription, Celebrace begins with a doctor-approved digital setup and uses that plan to design each fully custom metal bracket, including its patient-specific base and individualized slot prescription, along with digitally engineered indirect bonding trays.

Treatment plans are delivered in less than 24 hours. Once approved, Celebrace ships 3D-printed metal brackets and indirect bonding trays in less than 10 days, helping make fully custom fixed orthodontics practical for everyday efficient clinical workflows.

The AAO recognition also builds on Celebrace’s broader first-to-market position. The company describes its platform as the first fully custom and 3D-printed metal braces system and the first 100% digital, AI-driven fully custom metal braces system. Celebrace plans to issue a dedicated announcement further detailing these milestones.

“AAO recognition matters because it reflects a broader conversation happening among orthodontists about where fixed appliances are going,” said Dr. Mehdi Peikar, Founder and Inventor of Celebrace. “Celebrace was developed from the belief that the appliance should be designed from the plan, not adapted around a standardized prescription. When the doctor-approved setup informs the bracket, base, prescription, and bonding workflow, the appliance becomes a more direct expression of clinical intent.”

For Celebrace, the AAO recognition reinforces a larger shift in fixed orthodontics: moving beyond standardized bracket prescriptions toward plan-driven systems designed around the individual patient from digital setup through appliance placement.

“The significance of Celebrace is not simply that the brackets are custom,” said Dr. Alireza Hourfar in Houston, TX. “It is that the system connects the digital treatment plan, fully custom metal bracket prescription, appliance design, indirect bonding tray, and placement process into one integrated workflow. That alignment can help orthodontists think more intentionally about how treatment objectives are translated into fixed appliance mechanics.”

Since AAO, Celebrace has continued expanding doctor awareness, education, and access to fully custom fixed orthodontics, including a new Mari’s List Preferred Vendor member opportunity and an upcoming July 21 webinar, Designed From the Plan: A New Look at Fully Custom Fixed Orthodontics, led by Dr. Hessam Rahimi.

About Celebrace

Celebrace is an orthodontic technology company advancing fixed appliance systems through fully digital architecture. Founded by Dr. Mehdi Peikar, DDS, MS, PhD, Celebrace integrates AI-driven treatment planning, patient-specific 3D-printed metal bracket design, individualized prescription, and digitally engineered indirect bonding workflows within a single digital platform. The company’s mission is to support structural alignment between digital treatment planning, bracket expression, clinical execution, and finishing in fixed orthodontics.

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