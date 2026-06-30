New Release Challenges Leaders to Build Companies Worth Owning and Worth Remembering

Thad L. Bench, Sr., releases "Noble Work: A Practical Guide to Profitable, Principled Growth" with Forbes Books.

“Noble Work: A Practical Guide to Profitable, Principled Growth” by Thad L. Bench, Sr. is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Noble Work: A Practical Guide to Profitable, Principled Growth” by Thad L. Bench, Sr., is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In “Noble Work,” entrepreneur and business leader Thad Bench shares the lessons, systems, and leadership principles that helped him grow BW Health Group from a small operation on Maryland’s Eastern Shore into a nationally recognized healthcare commercialization firm.Blending personal stories with bold business strategies, the book explores topics ranging from governance and cash flow management to mergers and acquisitions, leadership development, and company culture. Bench emphasizes that enduring businesses are built not only through financial discipline and operational excellence, but also through transparency, accountability, and trust.At the center of the book is Bench’s “noble work” concept, which he defines as the pursuit of profitable growth grounded in integrity, accountability, stewardship, and respect for the people who make a business succeed. His lessons emerge from periods of financial uncertainty, rapid growth, and organizational change, giving readers a realistic look at the pressures business owners face and the principles that help companies survive and thrive through them.“Part of the satisfaction in growing an enterprise, beyond the financial reward, is building a legacy. Ideally, it is a legacy that is grounded on high ethical grounds,” Bench said. “There are many temptations in business to cut corners that may result in a quick win. But in the end, character is best defined by doing the right thing even when no one is looking. When a company has a culture and operational philosophy based on doing what is right and true, the financial results are significantly enhanced. It’s also a lot more fun.”Written for founders, executives, and service-minded business leaders, "Noble Work" presents a new framework for scaling responsibly while building organizations that employees believe in and customers trust.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorThad L. Bench, Sr., is the co-founder of BW Health Group, an award-winning healthcare commercialization firm. He is a trustee at Washington College, a board member of the Chesapeake Conservancy, and a founding member of the National Sailing Hall of Fame. Wherever he contributes, Thad brings decades of hands-on experience in governance, growth, and principled leadership.He lives with his wife, Renée, on an 18th-century farm in Kent County, Maryland, where they raised two children and built a family business grounded in legacy. Through Noble Work, Thad shares the real-world strategies that helped him build a values-driven company from the ground up.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.