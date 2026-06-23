Holistic Psychotherapy Center Offers Integrative Care for Mind, Body,

Encino's leading integrative therapy practice blends somatic healing, trauma-informed care, and energy-based modalities for lasting emotional change.

ENCINO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holistic Psychotherapy Center, a compassionate integrative practice with over 25 years of clinical experience, is highlighting its whole-person approach to emotional healing for individuals, couples, children, teens, and families across the greater Los Angeles area. As awareness grows around the limits of conventional talk therapy, more people are seeking care that addresses not only the mind but also the body and nervous system at the same time.The practice, recognized as a trusted center for holistic psychotherapy in the San Fernando Valley, brings together evidence-based psychotherapy, somatic healing, and trauma-informed modalities under one roof. Rather than treating symptoms in isolation, its clinicians explore the root causes of emotional distress, including unresolved trauma, chronic stress, relationship patterns, and nervous system dysregulation that conventional approaches often leave unaddressed.A key part of the center's integrative model involves holistic energy therapies , which support clients in releasing stored emotional tension and restoring balance within the body's natural regulatory systems. These approaches are woven alongside individual psychotherapy, couples counseling, and family work to create personalized treatment plans that honor each person's unique history, sensitivities, and goals. The result is care that feels less like a formula and more like a true clinical partnership.The center serves a notable population of highly sensitive people (HSPs) and individuals who have cycled through multiple providers without finding sustainable relief. By combining nervous system regulation with relational and somatic techniques, the practice offers a pathway that many clients describe as the first time their care has felt genuinely complete.For residents searching for a skilled therapist in the San Fernando Valley, the practice offers both in-person sessions at its Encino office and secure teletherapy available statewide throughout California. New clients are invited to begin with a complimentary discovery call to explore how the center's integrative model might support their specific needs and goals.At Holistic Psychotherapy Center, we have always believed that lasting healing requires the whole person, not just the narrative they bring into the room. When someone is ready to address the patterns held in their nervous system alongside the story in their mind, that is when real and sustainable change becomes possible. We are proud to offer a depth of integrative care that meets each person exactly where they are.About Holistic Psychotherapy Center: Holistic Psychotherapy Center is an integrative therapy practice based in Encino, CA, serving individuals, couples, children, teens, and families both in person and via secure teletherapy statewide. With over 25 years of clinical experience, the practice combines evidence-based psychotherapy with somatic healing, nervous system regulation, and energy-based modalities to address the root causes of emotional distress. Every treatment plan is personalized to the client's unique history, needs, and goals, reflecting the center's enduring commitment to compassionate, whole-person care.Press Contact:Holistic Psychotherapy Center, Encino, CA | press@myholistictherapy.org | https://www.myholistictherapy.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.