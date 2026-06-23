America's Christian Credit Union and ACSI partner to expand access to Christian K-12 education

ACCU Names ACSI's Children's Tuition Fund as Visa Giveback Recipient, Launching with $20,000 Donation for Christian Education

GLENDORA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America's Christian Credit Union (ACCU) and the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI) today announced a new partnership focused on expanding access to Christian education through charitable giving and member engagement.At the heart of the collaboration is ACCU's designation of ACSI's Children's Tuition Fund (CTF) as an official Visa Giveback recipient, empowering ACCU members to support Christian education through everyday purchases with an ACCU Visa Platinum card.To launch the partnership, ACCU will make an initial $20,000 donation to the Children's Tuition Fund, directly supporting families who need financial assistance to provide Christ-centered education for their children.“The Children’s Tuition Fund is doing incredible work to make Christian education accessible to more families,” said ACCU CEO Vicki VannBerstein. “We’re honored to come alongside ACSI and give our members a simple, meaningful way to help students thrive.”Through the Visa Giveback program, qualifying ACCU Visa card usage will generate ongoing contributions to the Children's Tuition Fund, creating a sustainable stream of support for tuition assistance. In addition, ACCU and ACSI are developing a co-branded online giving platform that will allow members to contribute directly to the Children's Tuition Fund and further amplify its impact."What ACCU is doing through the Visa GiveBack Program is truly transformational,” said Temple Weiss, President of the Children’s Tuition Fund. “Every purchase becomes an opportunity to invest in students and expand access to Christian education through ACSI’s Children’s Tuition Fund. We are deeply thankful for this partnership"Together, ACCU and ACSI aim to inspire a growing community of members and donors committed to investing in the next generation through faith-based education. For more information, visit americaschristiancu.com About America's Christian Credit UnionAmerica's Christian Credit Union (ACCU) is a full-service, federally insured financial institution built exclusively to serve the banking needs of Christian families, schools and churches nationwide. Founded by pastors in 1958 by five Nazarene pastors in Whittier, California, ACCU safeguards nearly $1 billion in assets on behalf of more than 140,000 individuals and 2,000 ministries. Learn more at americaschristiancu.com.About the ACSI Children's Tuition FundThe Children's Tuition Fund (CTF) is the official Scholarship Granting Organization (SGO) of the Association of Christian Schools International (ACSI). It exists to expand access to Christ-centered education by helping families afford private school tuition through state and federal tax credit scholarship programs. Learn more at childrenstuitionfund.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.