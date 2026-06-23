Norman’s Hallmark: Ornament Season Begins with Hallmark’s Keepsake Ornament Premiere, July 11-19

Event Unveils 250+ New Releases from 2026 Collection

NEWTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kicking off the annual release of the much-beloved Hallmark Keepsake collection, Norman’s Hallmark invites customers to discover more than 250 new Hallmark Keepsake Ornaments during Hallmark’s annual Keepsake Ornament Premiere event, July 11-19. The event features the first ornament releases from the new 2026 collection, available in stores and online at NormansHallmark.com Keepsake Ornament Club (KOC) members will receive exclusive first access beginning July 10, one day before the public event opens.“We’re excited to kick off another year of Hallmark Keepsakes with Hallmark’s annual Premiere event. Each year brings a brand-new collection that has something for everyone,” said Howard Henschel, Norman’s Hallmark president and CEO. “Keepsake Ornaments help celebrate special moments, honor important relationships and reflect personal interests, while creating timeless memories families will cherish for years to come. Making each year’s collection unique is the new artistry, innovative technology and exclusive designs created by Hallmark’s talented team of artists.”As with every Hallmark ornament event, Hallmark offers extra bonus points and event specials including the much sought after release of limited quantity ornaments that are unique to the event and are available on a first come, first serve basis. These special ornaments drive enthusiasts to the event to collect that unique piece that is not available at any other time of the year. As a sneak peek, this year’s Ornament Premiere limited quantity ornaments include:• 1976 Chevrolet Chevelle Laguna S-3 – Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic muscle car, known for its bold design and racing history, this ornament is adorned with neon green paint and realistic details. A must-have for car enthusiasts, racing fans and collectors.• Jyn Erso – Marking the 10th anniversary of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, this ornament features rebel hero Jyn Erso and honors her role in the dangerous mission to steal the Death Star plans. A terrific addition for Star Wars fans and ornament collectors alike.• Tilly Welcome to Elfville – Coordinating with the Welcome to Elfville series introduced in 2025, this miniature ornament features Tilly the elf test-driving a horse-themed riding toy. The charming design makes a delightful addition to any Elfville collection.• Patriotic Snoopy – Helping commemorate America's 250th anniversary, this festive ornament features Snoopy atop his patriotic doghouse painted in a red, white and blue design of stars and stripes. A fun way for Peanuts fans to mark this historic national milestone.Also new for 2026 is the unveiling of the Stunning Santas Keepsake Ornament series. The first ornament in the collection arrives just in time for Ornament Premiere andfeatures an ivory porcelain Santa inspired by vintage Hallmark archive designs and finished with elegant 14K gold accents.The 2026 lineup also expands Hallmark’s collection of licensed properties, with new ornaments inspired by popular entertainment brands and characters, including Toy Story 5, Ferris Bueller, PlayStation, Goosebumps, Supergirl and more.Keepsake Ornament Club Exclusive Perks and Ornament Planning ResourcesThe 2026 annual KOC membership gives members access to exclusive ornaments, unique gifts and many other benefits for $49.99 plus tax. Membership is available online or in-store and remains active through Dec. 31, 2026.To help customers plan for the season ahead, Hallmark’s free 2026 Dream Book is available to everyone (both online and in stores). Consumers can fill out and submit a personalized “Wish List” featuring the ornaments they want to purchase at each release throughout the season. The Wish List is then fulfilled and available to purchase/pick up at their local store during the release event. Customers can learn more at www.hallmark.com or inquire while visiting their local Norman’s Hallmark store.All customers who submit a Keepsake Wish List by June 30 will receive a free Keepsake tote in-store when they pick up their Keepsake ornaments during Ornament Premiere (reg. $5.99; limit one per customer, while supplies last).Employee-owned Norman’s Hallmark currently operates 100 store locations. With roots dating back over 85 years, Norman’s Hallmark has grown from a single retail store in Trenton, N.J., to a leading force in the social expression industry. The Newtown, Pa.-based company continues to grow its brick-and-mortar footprint throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, and in recent years expanded into Delaware and Maryland; it also maintains a strong ecommerce presence. Norman’s offers a complete line of Hallmark products, cards for every occasion and Keepsake Ornaments, along with a diverse merchandise selection for gift giving and the home that includes fashion apparel and accessories, books, stationery, games, home décor, specialty candy and gourmet foods. The company maintains thriving supplier partnerships with household-name brands like Vera Bradley, Spartina 449, Life is Good, Scout Bags, Yankee Candle, Warmies, Willow Tree, Stonewall Kitchen and David Bradley Chocolatier among many other national and regional brands.###About Norman’s Hallmark105 Terry Drive, Newtown, Pa., 18940Access Norman’s Hallmark media assets here.Media Contacts:Jamie PlattCaryl Communications+1 201-796-7788jamie@caryl.com

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