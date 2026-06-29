CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Duquesne University, Masters of Health Administration Program.

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

Duquesne University’s MHA program earned CAHME reaccreditation for four years, recognizing its commitment to healthcare leadership education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the or reaccreditation of Duquesne University, Masters of Health Administration Program for a four-year term.

“We were excited to engage in the self-study and reaccreditation process, as it provided us with an opportunity to reflect on the strengths our program while identifying areas for continued growth and improvement. We are excited to continue elevating the quality of our program while providing early and mid-career professionals with the necessary skills to grow as successful and socially responsible leaders in regional, national, and global healthcare systems.”

— Dr. Jason Scibek, Program Director, Health Administration Programs, John G. Rangos, Sr., School of Health Sciences, Duquesne University.

“This reaccreditation by CAHME affirms the exceptional quality, relevance, and impact of Duquesne University’s Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program and reflects the unwavering commitment of our faculty, students, alumni, and healthcare partners to excellence in healthcare leadership education. Rooted in Duquesne University’s Catholic and Spiritan mission, our MHA program prepares innovative, transformational, and ethically guided leaders through rigorous academic instruction, experiential learning, professional development, and scholarship-informed practice. As healthcare organizations navigate rapid change in areas such as population health, data analytics, compliance, quality, and value-based care, our graduates are uniquely positioned to drive meaningful improvement and positive health outcomes for the communities they serve. This significant achievement reinforces Duquesne University's position as a national leader in health sciences education and underscores our dedication to advancing healthcare through excellence in teaching, scholarship, service, and transformative leadership.”

— Dr. Fevzi Akinci, Dean, John G. Rangos, Sr. School of Health Sciences, Duquesne University

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Duquesne University

Founded in 1878, Duquesne is consistently ranked among the nation's top Catholic universities for its award-winning faculty and horizon-expanding education. A campus of more than 8,200 graduate and undergraduate students, Duquesne prepares students by having them work alongside faculty to discover and reach their goals. The University's academic programs, community service and commitment to equity and opportunity in the Pittsburgh region have earned national acclaim.

The Master of Health Administration (MHA) Program at Duquesne University is a dynamic and mission-driven graduate program housed within the John G. Rangos, Sr. School of Health Sciences. Rooted in the Catholic and Spiritan values of Duquesne University, the MHA Program is committed to developing ethical, competent, and service-oriented leaders prepared to address the evolving challenges of the healthcare industry. The program offers a rigorous curriculum that integrates foundational knowledge in health systems management with practical skills in leadership, policy, finance, and data analytics. The Program is offered in a fully online format, providing flexibility and accessibility to students across geographic regions, while maintaining rigorous academic standards and a commitment to student-centered learning. The MHA Program’s organizational setting within a comprehensive health sciences school, its commitment to competency-based education, and its alignment with CAHME standards position the MHA Program as a distinctive and high-quality offering within the University and the broader healthcare education landscape.

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