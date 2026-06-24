KEYINCODE Unveils Pioneering Smart Lock for Narrow Stile Doors at ALOA 2026, Powered by KoreLock

Breakthrough access control solution delivers mobile-enabled electronic access for narrow stile doors while maintaining architectural integrity.

The market has long needed a purpose-built Smart Lock for narrow stile doors. The new KIC9500 fills this gap, bringing connected access technology to a door format used in commercial real estate.” — Rob Goff, KoreLock Co-founder, VP of Product

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KoreLock, Inc. and KEYINCODE today announced the launch of the KIC9500 BLE and Wi-Fi Narrow Stile Smart Lock. This electronic lock product introduces a breakthrough access control solution for narrow stile doors, one of the most widely used yet historically underserved commercial door formats.

The KEYINCODE Narrow Stile 9500 Series offers advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth®, enabling users to manage locks remotely, monitor access in real time, and control entry for narrow stile doors, all while preserving a clean, modern design.

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“Narrow stile doors are everywhere. Yet they have been overlooked by the Smart Lock industry for years,” said Joey Dalessio, President and CEO of KEYINCODE. “Building owners and architects have faced a difficult choice: maintain the visual appeal of narrow stile entrances or use modern access control. With our new KIC9500 BLE and Wi-Fi Narrow Stile Smart Lock powered by KoreLock, that compromise is no longer necessary.”

Developed to address this gap, the KIC9500 BLE and Wi-Fi Narrow Stile Smart Lock enables users to lock, unlock, monitor, and manage access from a smartphone or web app. It streamlines access management, increases security, and preserves existing aesthetics.

“The market has long needed a purpose-built smart lock for narrow stile doors,” said Rob Goff, VP Product and Co-Founder of KoreLock, Inc. “This product fills a significant gap. It brings connected access technology to a door format used throughout commercial real estate and modern architecture.”

As organizations invest in smarter buildings, narrow stile door installations often remain disconnected due to hardware constraints. The KEYINCODE 9500 Narrow Stile Smart Lock Series offers a practical way to upgrade these entryways without sacrificing architectural aesthetics.

The launch of the KIC9500 narrow stile electronic Smart Lock underscores KoreLock’s and KEYINCODE’s commitment to innovation in access control. It offers smart security for a previously underserved segment in commercial, institutional, multi-family, and residential markets, including:

• Retail storefronts and shopping centers,

• Commercial office building entrances,

• Interior glass office partitions,

• Healthcare and educational facilities,

• Multifamily residential lobbies, and

• Modern patio and architectural glass doors.

The KEYINCODE Narrow Stile 9500 Series Locksets will be on display at the 2026 ALOA Convention & Security Expo, June 26-27, 2026, at the South Point Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada. The BLE and Wi-Fi-enabled narrow stile locksets are now available directly from KEYINCODE and specialty locksmith suppliers and lock hardware retailers.

ABOUT KEYINCODE

KEYINCODE creates innovative electronic locks for commercial, institutional, multi-family, and residential spaces. The company combines security, convenience, and modern design to modernize access while preserving architectural integrity. Learn more at keyincode.com.

ABOUT KORELOCK, INC.

KoreLock, Inc. provides a comprehensive IoT Smart Lock technology platform. It enables cloud connectivity, remote management, and seamless integration with modern building systems. KoreLock partners with lock manufacturers and brands to deliver scalable, secure, and user-friendly access solutions. Learn more at korelock.com.

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