Orlando Pirates defeat Jacksonville Sharks 54-42, remain undefeated at home during Brazilian night celebration

An Orlando Pirates player celebrates with fans during the team's 54-42 victory over the Jacksonville Sharks at the Kia Center. Photo by Ben Tate | Orlando Pirates. The Orlando Pirates continue to recognize and support active-duty military personnel and veterans through special ticket initiatives and community-focused programs throughout the season at the Kia Center. Photo by Orlando Pirates

The Pirates extended their undefeated home record with a statement victory over a conference rival during Brazilian Night at the Kia Center.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Pirates continued their impressive home dominance on Sunday night, defeating the Jacksonville Sharks 54-42 at the Kia Center in front of an energetic crowd during the organization's highly anticipated Brazilian Night celebration.

The victory extends The Orlando Pirates’s undefeated home record and strengthens the team's position as it continues its push toward the postseason.

The matchup carried added significance as part of a growing rivalry between two of the Indoor Football League's most competitive franchises. Facing a Jacksonville team that entered the game near the top of the Eastern Conference standings, the Pirates delivered one of its most complete performances of the season and protected its home field in front of a passionate crowd.

Sunday's victory marked another important milestone in the Pirates' inaugural season in Orlando, as the organization continues to build momentum both on and off the field through competitive play, community engagement, and fan-focused experiences.

Beyond the action on the field, Brazilian Night transformed the Kia Center into a celebration of one of Central Florida's most vibrant communities. Fans enjoyed a special pregame atmosphere featuring Brazilian entertainment and appearances from Brazilian media personalities and content creators, helping create a unique cultural experience that reflected Orlando's diversity and international character.

The event also attracted numerous local influencers, families, community leaders, and supporters from across the region, further highlighting the Pirates' growing presence in Central Florida and the organization's ability to bring together sports, entertainment, and community engagement under one roof.

Throughout the evening, the Pirates showcased the high-energy style of play that has quickly earned the attention of local fans. The Pirates offense continued to generate explosive plays while the defense delivered key stops against one of the league's strongest opponents, helping secure another memorable victory at the Kia Center.

The win reinforces the team’s position as a postseason contender while continuing to build excitement around the franchise's future in Central Florida. As attendance, community partnerships, and fan engagement continue to grow, the Pirates are rapidly emerging as one of Orlando's most exciting professional sports experiences.

The organization also remains committed to making games accessible to a broad audience through family-focused promotions, community initiatives, and special programs honoring military personnel, first responders, and local organizations throughout the season.

With another home victory secured and momentum continuing to build, the Pirates now turn their attention toward the final stretch of the regular season as they pursue a strong finish and a postseason berth.

The Pirates will return to the Kia Center on July 5 for their next home game as the team continues its push toward the postseason. Following another successful night of football, community engagement, and fan participation, the team looks forward to welcoming Central Florida fans back for another exciting home matchup. For 2026 ticket information for Orlando Pirates, please email contact@orlandopirates.com, or visit www.orlandopirates.com



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