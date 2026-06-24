myPlace Health Surpasses 300 Participants Across Los Angeles PACE Centers

Program outcomes underscore value of coordinated community-based care for older adults

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- myPlace Health (myPlace), a SCAN Group organization delivering care through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) model, announced today that it has surpassed 300 participants across its two PACE centers in Downtown Los Angeles and South Los Angeles. This milestone positions myPlace as one of the fastest growing PACE organizations in California on a per-center basis.This achievement, reached just two years after myPlace began serving the region, highlights the growing need for integrated, value-based care that helps older adults remain healthy and independent while remaining in their communities.“Reaching 300 participants in just two years underscores the increasing need for comprehensive, coordinated care models that support older adults in their communities,” said Senthu Arumugam, interim CEO of myPlace Health. “As Los Angeles’ aging population grows, myPlace is playing an important role in improving health outcomes and enhancing quality of life for older adults.”Based on an internal analysis, myPlace Health’s performance data from its first two years of operations shows strong results relative to national PACE benchmarks for medically complex older adults. According to myPlace’s findings, outcomes indicate:• Hospital admission rates are 52% below national PACE benchmark levels• Emergency department utilization is 33% below benchmark levels• Participant disenrollment rates below national averagesThe results suggest that myPlace’s coordinated, interdisciplinary care model may help reduce avoidable acute care utilization while supporting participant engagement and continuity of care.“These early outcomes show what’s possible when older adults with complex health needs receive proactive, highly coordinated care,” said Dr. Robert Schreiber, vice president and national medical director at myPlace Health. “Seeing hospital admissions and emergency department utilization come in well below national PACE benchmarks suggests our care model is helping participants stay healthier and avoid unnecessary acute care while supporting greater continuity of care, independence, and quality of life.”To learn more or to find out if you or someone you care for qualifies for myPlace Health, visit www.myplacehealth.com *Data on hospital admissions and emergency department utilization were analyzed by myPlace Health and compared with National PACE Association’s DataPACE3 aggregate benchmark data. myPlace Health results reflect participant experience from February 2024 through December 2025. National benchmark data reflect quarterly averages reported by the National PACE Association for calendar year 2024. Comparisons are based on internally conducted analyses and have not been independently validated or endorsed by the National PACE Association.About myPlace HealthmyPlace Health, an affiliate of SCAN Group, is an integrated care delivery organization that specializes in serving vulnerable older adults who wish to live in their homes and communities for as long as safely possible. myPlace Health delivers comprehensive health coverage, services, and support through the PACE (Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) model and operates as a value-based provider working in partnership with health plans and community-based organizations. To learn more, visit www.myplacehealth.com

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