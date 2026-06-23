ComfortDispatch24 Launches Nationwide Marketplace Connecting Homeowners With Local HVAC Professionals

ComfortDispatch24 is a free 24/7 referral service connecting homeowners with licensed local HVAC contractors for repair, installation, and emergencies.

When your furnace quits on the coldest night or your AC dies in a heat wave, you need a real person and a vetted local pro fast — not an hour of searching online.” — Jerry Bryant, Director at ComfortDispatch24

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ComfortDispatch24 https://comfortdispatch24.com ) today announced the nationwide launch of its HVAC referral marketplace — a free, 24/7 service that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed HVAC professionals across all 50 states. The platform answers every call with a real person, including nights, weekends, and holidays, and routes each homeowner to the closest available vetted professional serving their ZIP code.ComfortDispatch24 is not an HVAC company. Instead, it operates as a referral marketplace: when a homeowner calls (866) 803-4910 or visits comfortdispatch24.com, a live agent identifies the problem, captures the ZIP code and urgency, and connects the homeowner directly with a screened local professional. The local pro handles the diagnostic, provides a written estimate, and performs the work. The service is free for homeowners, who pay the local professional directly — never ComfortDispatch24."When your furnace quits on the coldest night of the year or your AC dies in a heat wave, you need a real person and a trustworthy local pro — not an hour of searching," said Jerry Bryant, Director at ComfortDispatch24. "We built ComfortDispatch24 so a homeowner anywhere in the country can reach us any time of day or night and get connected to a vetted local technician who serves their ZIP code."The network covers the full range of residential and light-commercial heating and cooling work, including AC repair, air conditioning installation and replacement, furnace repair and installation, heat pump service, ductless mini-split systems, AC and heating maintenance and tune-ups, thermostat installation, indoor air quality systems, ductwork and duct cleaning, boiler service, refrigerant recharge, air handler and blower repair, commercial HVAC, evaporative coolers, and 24/7 emergency HVAC service.The locally licensed HVAC professionals in the network service every major brand, including Lennox, Carrier, Trane, Rheem, Goodman, York, American Standard, Bryant, Daikin, and Mitsubishi Electric.Homeowners reach out daily for problems such as an air conditioner that will not cool, a furnace that will not ignite, frozen coils, no heat, uneven temperatures, strange noises, short cycling, thermostat failures, and rising energy bills.Every professional in the network is screened for the appropriate state and local licensing, carries insurance, and is monitored for review history; underperformers are removed from the network.ComfortDispatch24 covers all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., serving major metros — including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, Phoenix, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Atlanta, Miami, Denver, Seattle, Boston, Detroit, Minneapolis, Charlotte, Nashville, Columbus, Indianapolis, and Kansas City — as well as the suburban and rural communities that national chains often overlook.Homeowners can reach ComfortDispatch24 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, including all U.S. federal holidays. The toll-free line at (866) 803-4910 is answered by a real person — never an automated menu or voicemail. Homeowners can also request a callback online at https://comfortdispatch24.com About ComfortDispatch24ComfortDispatch24 is a nationwide referral marketplace that connects U.S. homeowners with independent, locally licensed HVAC professionals. Operating 24/7 including all major U.S. holidays, ComfortDispatch24 matches each homeowner with a vetted local professional serving their area. The service is free for homeowners. ComfortDispatch24 is operated by voxcalls LLC, with a mailing address at 276 5th Avenue, Suite 704 # 3164, New York, NY 10001. Learn more at https://comfortdispatch24.com

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