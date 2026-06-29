Directable Launches Directable.ai-Affordable AI Integration Services for Signage Customers and Enterprise Clients

New service line delivers tactical AI solutions with fast turnaround and measurable ROI

Most companies don't need a hundred-page AI strategy deck — they need one problem solved, quickly and affordably” — James Bratsanos, CTO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Directable today announced the launch of its AI consulting practice, offering affordable, fast-turnaround AI integration designed specifically for business owners who want real results without enterprise-level budgets or months-long timelines.

"Most companies don't need a hundred-page AI strategy deck — they need one problem solved, quickly and affordably," said James Bratsanos, CTO at Directable.ai. "We built Directable.ai for leaders who want to ship AI projects in weeks, not months, and see measurable ROI from day one."

Directable.ai follows a "start small, win fast, scale smart" methodology. Every engagement is scoped as a focused, affordable project designed to pay for itself quickly through hours saved, efficiency gained, or revenue lifted.

Services include:

Custom AI Solutions — End-to-end process automation, AI document understanding, and Copilot-style assistants embedded in your existing workflows

AI for Digital Signage — Dynamic, reactive content that adapts based on real-time conditions, audience demographics, and context

App Integration — Smart workflows that connect CRMs, SharePoint, Teams, and Outlook to automate data movement and content routing

AI Agents & Bots — 24/7 automated support and trigger-based AI agents designed to solve one focused problem at a time

Microsoft Ecosystem — Native Azure and Microsoft 365 integrations built on enterprise-grade security

WordPress to AI Migration — Move from costly WordPress hosting to AI-powered platforms that eliminate monthly hosting bills and endless plugin update costs while gaining faster, smarter performance. Businesses can download the free WordPress to AI migration checklist at https://directable.ai/wordpress-migration-checklist.pdf.

The company has already shipped AI projects across industries, with representative outcomes including 75% reductions in manual processing time, 60% of support tickets resolved without human intervention, and AI-powered marketing sites launched in as little as one week.

Business owners can explore real AI project case studies and book a free consultation at https://directable.ai.

Directable.ai follows a "start small, win fast, scale smart" methodology. Each project is scoped as a focused, affordable engagement designed to pay for itself quickly through hours saved, efficiency gained, or revenue lifted. Representative engagements have delivered outcomes including 75% reductions in manual processing time, 60% of support tickets resolved without human intervention, and AI-powered marketing sites launched in as little as one week.

The new service line is now accepting consultations at https://directable.ai.

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