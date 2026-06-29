CAHME Announces the Initial Accreditation of the Wichita State University Master of Health Administration (MHA)

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

Wichita State University’s MHA program earned initial CAHME accreditation for four years, recognizing its commitment to healthcare leadership education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the initial accreditation of Wichita State University, MHA program for a four-year term.

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

“This accreditation is a significant milestone for our Master of Health Administration program. It affirms the quality of our curriculum, the strength of our faculty, and our commitment to preparing the next generation of healthcare leaders,” said Dr. Gregory Hand, Dean, College of Health Professions, Wichita State University.

“Achievement of the Master of Health Administration program represents a milestone achievement for WSU. It indicates conformance with nationally recognized standards of higher education. Accreditation signifies to students they have selected a quality program that aims prepare them for career advancement. Employers demand graduates of accredited schools to reinforce their own workforce standards of excellence. Congratulations to the program leaders who achieved this significant goal," said Vallerie L. Gleason, MBA, Executive in Residence for the MHA, and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Medical Center.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.

For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Wichita State University

Wichita State University is Kansas' only urban public research university, serving more than 25,000 students across its main campus and the WSU Campus of Applied Sciences and Technology (WSU Tech). Students come from all 50 states and more than 100 countries. Together, Wichita State and WSU Tech are recognized for their student-centered approach and commitment to innovation.

Located in Wichita, the state's largest city and a hub for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers, Wichita State University offers distinctive opportunities for applied learning, applied research, and workforce engagement. The university is nationally recognized for its research excellence, ranking No. 1 in the nation for aerospace engineering research and development, No. 2 for industry- and defense-funded engineering research and development, and No. 9 overall for engineering research and development, according to the National Science Foundation.

The Innovation Campus at Wichita State University is one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing research and innovation parks. Spanning more than 120 acres, the campus brings together global companies, industry partners, entrepreneurs, and organizations that collaborate with students, faculty, and researchers in a dynamic environment focused on innovation, applied learning, and workforce development.

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The Wichita State College of Health Professions:

The Wichita State University College of Health Professions is a leader in healthcare education, research, and community engagement. Home to 27 health professions programs, the College provides students with robust applied learning experiences through state-of-the-art facilities and technology, hands-on clinical experiences, and interdisciplinary collaboration. With a strong focus on student success, the College equips the next generation of healthcare leaders with the knowledge and skills needed to expand access to care and strengthen the region’s healthcare workforce.

Learn more about the MHA program: www.wichita.edu/mhaonline

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