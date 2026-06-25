Forward Edge-AI, Inc. and Forward Edge-AI, India Private Limited Unveil Vision for U.S.-India Deep Technology Alliance

A Strategic Partnership Advancing Deep-Tech in India

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forward Edge-AI, Inc. and Forward Edge-AI India Private Limited today unveiled a shared vision for a next-generation U.S.–India deep technology alliance designed to accelerate innovation across Artificial Intelligence, Chemical/Biological Detection, Cybersecurity, Quantum Computing, and Post-Quantum Cryptography.

Announced alongside the launch of Forward Edge-AI India Private Limited at the Point Zero Forum in Zurich, the initiative represents a significant step toward building sovereign, secure, and globally competitive technology infrastructure for the digital age.

The alliance combines American innovation with India's engineering excellence, manufacturing capabilities, and rapidly expanding digital economy. Together, the organizations will focus on delivering Blaise, Gabriel, and Isidore Quantum AI-enabled health and safety solutions to India and the world.

At the center of this collaboration is a commitment to developing secure digital ecosystems capable of withstanding emerging threats from Artificial Intelligence and Quantum Computing at scale.

The initiative aligns with India's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat and supports broader international efforts to strengthen trusted technology partnerships between democratic nations.

"Quantum-safe security, artificial intelligence, and cyber resilience will define the next generation of deep-tech," said Eric Adolphe, Founder and CEO of Forward Edge-AI. "The United States and India together possess the talent, innovation capacity, and strategic vision required to lead this transformation."

The organizations believe the partnership represents a model for international collaboration in emerging technologies, combining innovation, trust, and shared democratic values to address the security challenges of the future.

About Forward Edge-AI, Inc.

Forward Edge-AI is a United States-based developer of artificial intelligence, chem/bio detection, post-quantum cryptography and advanced cyber-resilience technologies, delivering standards-aligned quantum-safe security solutions for enterprises and institutions worldwide.

About Forward Edge-AI India Private Limited

Forward Edge-AI India Private Limited operates under a technology-transfer and licensing framework to localize, manufacture, deploy, and enhance deep-technologies for the Indian market and global opportunities.

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