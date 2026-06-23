ProEnergy Supply Launches IVAN, an AI Procurement Network Purpose-Built for Independent Wholesale Distributors

ProEnergy Supply launches IVAN, patent-pending AI procurement infrastructure giving independent wholesale distributors a machine-readable presence in the $15T agentic B2B economy.

Patent-Pending AI Architecture Makes Distributor Data Machine-Readable, Routes Agentic Procurement Directly to Indie Suppliers Ahead of $15T B2B Agent Economy

Independent distributors cannot out-spend Amazon or Home Depot, but they can out-position them. IVAN turns decades of earned relationships into a 24-hour agentic advantage.” — Brian C. Boguess, CSO, ProEnergy Supply LLC

WHITEFISH, MT, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProEnergy Supply LLC (PES) today launches IVAN , a patent-pending AI procurement and Neutral Intelligence Proxy Network, becoming the first company to give independent wholesale distributors a machine-readable presence in the rapidly growing B2B agentic commerce economy. More than $1 billion in distributor revenue is already under LOI or binding agreement with the company.Gartner predicts that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be intermediated by AI agents, pushing more than $15 trillion of B2B spend through AI agent exchanges. In the $2.1 trillion U.S. wholesale distribution market, machine-readable distributors will capture those orders. Others will be bypassed, with no visibility into the transactions they never had a chance to compete for.Agentic AI does not negotiate. It routes. Distributors still managing special pricing, ship-and-debit programs, and rebates through manual processes are invisible to a buyer's AI agent. AI procurement agents see list prices, stock, and lead times. They are blind to what PES calls Immovable Values: negotiated pricing, credit terms, tiered rebate programs, manufacturer authorizations, and the proprietary commercial data that defines a distributor's competitive identity. IVAN makes this sovereign data visible to AI agents under the distributor's permission, control, and logic.Amazon and Home Depot have each invested billions building agentic procurement infrastructure for their own closed ecosystems. Neither can build it for the independent distributor. The Immovable Values that define an independent distributor's commercial identity do not exist in any digital catalog, online storefront or e-commerce platform. No AI agent can scrape them. No competitor can replicate them. They belong exclusively to the distributor who earned them."Amazon and Home Depot can buy branches and build protocols, but they cannot buy thirty years of earned trust, negotiated pricing, and manufacturer relationships. IVAN makes that trust machine-readable. That is how wholesale distribution drives revenue in the agentic economy."- Christian Siebens, CEO, ProEnergy Supply LLCHow IVAN WorksAt IVAN's core is the commercial data that defines each distributor's competitive identity: Special Pricing Agreements, ship-and-debit records, customer credit terms, branch inventory, manufacturer authorizations, rebate tiers, and geofenced territory assignments. IVAN connects with existing business systems, makes that data machine-readable, and surfaces it only to the agents and buyers the distributor explicitly credentials and approves. A deterministic scoring engine drives every recommendation - no distributor pays to rank higher, no algorithm reinterprets agreements, and no participant, including PES itself, can influence which distributor earns the order. IVAN deploys under the distributor's own brand. The relationship, the intelligence, and the margin stay theirs. PES takes a small transaction fee based on GMV - distributors only pay when they earn an order.Market Traction and AvailabilityMore than $1 billion in distributor revenue is now under LOI or binding agreement with PES. The company secured an exclusive strategic partnership with Google-backed OpenSolar, serving more than 28,000 U.S. solar professionals. PES filed 49 patent claims in early 2026 with prosecution strategy led by Foley and Lardner LLP, ranked the third-largest U.S. patent firm by patents secured. USPTO Provisional Application No. 64/010,719 was filed in early 2026."Independent distributors cannot out-spend Amazon or Home Depot, but they can out-position them. IVAN turns decades of earned relationships into a 24-hour agentic advantage, without displacing a single sales rep or disrupting a single customer."- Brian C. Boguess, CSO, ProEnergy Supply LLCCharter membership is now open for independent wholesale distributors in electrical, solar, plumbing, HVAC, and related verticals ahead of IVAN's Q4 2026 production launch. For more information, contact press@proenergysupply.com.About ProEnergy Supply LLCFounded by distribution industry veterans, ProEnergy Supply LLC is defining a new category in B2B agentic commerce with IVAN, the patent-pending AI procurement and Neutral Intelligence Proxy Network purpose-built for the pre-sale and procurement moment where distributor relationships are either machine-readable or invisible. www.proenergysupply.com | ###Patent-pending technology | USPTO Provisional Application No. 64/010,719 | Foley and Lardner LLP

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