Using AI author reimagines what founders and presidents would say for America’s 250th Birthday

Letters to America uses AI to imagine George Washington, other presidents and founders writing letters to us to celebrate 250 years of independence.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Letters to America (Think Breakthroughs LLC), a new book by author and leadership researcher Ajit Kambil, PhD, gives voice to forty deceased U.S. presidents and seven Founders each writing a single letter to the country on the 250th year of independence — grounded in their own documented words, then imagined and extended using AI to ask the question history cannot otherwise answer: what would they say to us, now, if they could?The book raises hard questions about AI. Beyond bringing the past to the present, in a novel way as history book blending fact and fiction it challenges us to consider the impacts of AI. If AI can recover the voices of the dead with high fidelity, what else can it do for — or to — a democracy? Kambil poses the question directly: By blurring reality and fiction, will AI deepen the public’s slide into distraction and disinformation, or will it become a tool that strengthens citizenship instead of eroding it? Will individual intellect and persona be captured by machines and corporations and what will liberty then mean? Does America need a new Bill of Rights for the digital age, just as urgently as it once needed the first one? Kambil asks “Will we put AI to SERVE citizens or will it be the other way around?” The answers are not clear but these are choices for our times.To further provoke reflection on AI, history and leadership, Kambil now publishes The American Leadership Letter on Substack, drawing direct lines between the voices in the book and the leadership insights for this week’s headlines — proof, that the lessons from founders and prior presidents never stopped being relevant - just not easily accessible before AI.Learn more about this novel work by visiting the The American Leadership Letter or LetterstoAmerica250.com.Media ContactAjit Kambil, PhDThink Breakthroughs LLCthinkbreakthroughs@gmail.comLetterstoAmerica250.com

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