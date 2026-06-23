New Law Expands Access to Affordable Healthcare in Rural Arizona

STATE CAPITOL, PHOENIX – Rural Arizonans will have a faster, more affordable option for treating common infections under legislation sponsored by Republican State Representative Chris Lopez and signed into law.

Rep. Lopez introduced the policy as House Bill 2444. It became law through Senate Bill 1713 after passing the Legislature with bipartisan support.

The law allows pharmacists, under a statewide protocol approved by the Arizona State Board of Pharmacy, to test and treat flu, strep throat, COVID-19 and other coronavirus-related respiratory illnesses using FDA-authorized, CLIA-waived tests.

“Where you live should not determine whether basic healthcare is within reach,” said Representative Lopez. “In rural Arizona, a routine infection can mean missing work, driving an hour or more, and paying urgent care or emergency room prices because there is no closer option. This law allows trained pharmacists to provide fast, appropriate treatment under strict statewide protocols. It gives families a safe, affordable option close to home while requiring a referral when a patient needs a higher level of care.”

The statewide protocol must include patient screening, medical history, exclusion criteria, treatment instructions, pharmacist training, follow-up care and referral requirements.

Pharmacists must make a reasonable effort to identify a patient’s primary care provider and notify the provider within 72 hours after treatment begins. The provider must be notified within 48 hours of any reported or observed adverse reaction.

Written parental consent is required before a pharmacist may test, screen or treat a minor. The law also prohibits pharmacists from independently initiating opioid treatment.

Chris Lopez is a Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives serving Legislative District 16, which includes portions of Pinal and Pima Counties. Follow him on X at @LopezForArizona and Instagram at @chrislo72.