Compass Recovery Expands Access to Recovery Resources in Orange County with Free Family Concern Assessment

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Orange County addiction treatment provider introduces confidential online assessment designed to help families explore support options.

Recovery is not just about stopping substance use. It's about helping people rebuild their lives, restore relationships, and discover that lasting change is possible.” — Compass Recovery

CYPRESS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Recovery, an Orange County addiction treatment provider specializing in substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions, has expanded access to recovery resources by introducing a free online Family Concern Assessment designed to help individuals better understand when a loved one may need support.Serving adults throughout Orange County and surrounding Southern California communities, Compass Recovery provides medically supported detoxification, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, and outpatient programming. The new assessment offers families a confidential and accessible way to reflect on warning signs and determine whether it may be time to seek professional guidance."Many families notice changes long before anyone talks about them," said the Compass Recovery team. "They may see increased isolation, strained relationships, changes in behavior, or growing concerns at home, but they often struggle to determine whether those concerns warrant professional support. The Family Concern Assessment was created to help provide clarity during those difficult moments."NEW FAMILY CONCERN ASSESSMENT HELPS ORANGE COUNTY FAMILIES IDENTIFY WARNING SIGNSRecognizing that many loved ones are unsure when to intervene or seek help, Compass Recovery recently launched its confidential Family Concern Assessment, a free online resource designed to help families evaluate common concerns related to substance use and overall well-being.The assessment can be completed in just a few minutes and serves as a private, judgment-free starting point for individuals who are concerned about a spouse, child, parent, sibling, or close friend.The Family Concern Assessment helps users reflect on:• Changes in behavior and daily routines• Growing distance within relationships• Concerns expressed by family members or friends• The impact of substance use on home life• Whether additional support may be beneficialThe assessment is available free of charge through the Compass Recovery website and is intended to provide educational guidance for Orange County residents seeking answers and support.COMPREHENSIVE ADDICTION TREATMENT IN ORANGE COUNTYCompass Recovery provides multiple levels of care to support individuals throughout their recovery journey, including:• Medically Supported Detoxification• Residential Inpatient Treatment• Dual Diagnosis Treatment• Intensive Outpatient Programming (IOP)• Partial Hospitalization Programming (PHP)• Continuing Recovery SupportThe organization specializes in helping individuals address both substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions through individualized treatment planning and evidence-based care.PURPOSE-DRIVEN RECOVERY AND EVIDENCE-BASED TREATMENTCompass Recovery's clinical approach combines evidence-based therapies with a purpose-driven philosophy focused on helping individuals rebuild meaningful, fulfilling lives beyond addiction.The organization's treatment model addresses the underlying factors that often contribute to substance use challenges, including trauma, anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, and other co-occurring concerns.According to Compass Recovery, successful treatment extends beyond symptom management and focuses on helping individuals reconnect with purpose, stability, healthy relationships, and long-term wellness.SERVING CYPRESS, ORANGE COUNTY, AND SURROUNDING COMMUNITIESLocated in Cypress, California, Compass Recovery serves adults throughout Orange County, including Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Orange, Westminster, and neighboring communities.The organization remains committed to increasing awareness, reducing stigma, and helping individuals and families access compassionate addiction treatment and recovery resources when they need them most."Recovery is not just about stopping substance use," said the Compass Recovery team. "It's about helping people rebuild their lives, restore relationships, and discover that lasting change is possible."ACCESSIBLE SUPPORT OPTIONSCompass Recovery accepts many major insurance plans and provides confidential consultations for individuals and families exploring treatment options.Families and individuals can also access the free Family Concern Assessment at:ABOUT COMPASS RECOVERYCompass Recovery is an Orange County addiction treatment provider offering medically supported detoxification, residential treatment, dual diagnosis care, intensive outpatient services, and continuing recovery support. The organization helps adults address substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions through individualized, evidence-based treatment and a purpose-driven approach to healing. Compass Recovery serves individuals and families throughout Orange County and Southern California.

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