CAHME Announces the Reaccreditation of the Grand Valley State University Master’s of Healthcare Administration (MHA)

Ensuring the health of our communities depends on creative, knowledgeable and mission driven professionals. Graduating from a CAHME Accredited program helps to better prepare the future leaders of healthcare.

Grand Valley State University’s MHA program earned CAHME reaccreditation for eight years, recognizing its commitment to healthcare leadership education.

CAHME advances the quality of healthcare management education through accreditation that emphasizes rigor, accountability, and continuous improvement.” — Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME

SPRING HOUSE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) Board of Directors approved the reaccreditation of Grand Valley State University’s MHA program for an eight-year term.

The Master of Health Administration (M.H.A.) program at GVSU prepares students for leadership roles in healthcare administration through interdisciplinary learning, applied research, and field experience. Students study courses in healthcare financial management, quality improvement, health policy, healthcare law, health information technology, human resource management, and population health. These courses develop leadership competencies and specialized knowledge in areas like finance, health system administration, and practice management.

“Grand Valley State’s MHA program is committed to helping learners grow into ethical, compassionate, inclusive healthcare leaders who improve the human experience,” said Sherril Soman, Dean of Grand Valley State University’s College of Education and Community Innovation, which oversees the MHA program. “This reaccreditation is a great reflection of our MHA leadership, faculty, staff and students who are transforming their communities through service and leadership.”

“All of our MHA faculty and leadership are committed to developing the leaders who will guide the healthcare industry into the future through rigorous classroom learning and real-world experiences,” said Raymond Higbea, PhD, Grand Valley State University MHA Program Director. “We are proud to receive this reaccreditation as a confirmation of our efforts.”

“Through evaluation by experts in both academia and healthcare practice, accredited programs demonstrate that their curriculum and competency models are aligned to industry needs and designed to prepare graduates for meaningful impact in the field,” said Maureen C. Jones, Ph.D., RN, President & CEO, CAHME.

About CAHME

Since 1968, the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) has served the public interest by advancing the quality of healthcare management education globally. CAHME accredits 175 academic programs in management which has broadly been defined to include healthcare quality and safety, and population health.

CAHME works with leading academic programs and numerous healthcare practitioners to ensure that graduates entering the healthcare field have undergone an educational process meeting rigorous, measurable standards for effectiveness. The result is a formal academic education focusing on key competencies, plus practical experiences. This enables new graduates to quickly add value to an organization and grow into future leaders. CAHME is the only organization recognized by the Council on Higher Education Accreditation to grant accreditation to individual academic programs offering a graduate degree in healthcare management.



For more information, visit cahme.org.

About Grand Valley State University

Located in West Michigan, Grand Valley State University is based in the state's second-largest metropolitan region. Serving more than 22,000 students, GVSU’s eight colleges and six schools proudly offer more than 350 programs to develop globally minded citizens for the future and the communities they shape.

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