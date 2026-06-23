06/25/26 Agenda

PARK COMMITTEE

June 25, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Carter House – Clean UP Deposit

Prorated Seasonal Golf Memberships, and all Golf Memberships

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 7/23/26 at 4:00 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.