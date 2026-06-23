06/25/26 Agenda
PARK COMMITTEE
June 25, 2026
Time: 4:00 PM
AGENDA
- Call to Order
- Approval of Minutes
- Carter House – Clean UP Deposit
- Prorated Seasonal Golf Memberships, and all Golf Memberships
- Other Business
- Adjourn
Next Meeting: 7/23/26 at 4:00 PM
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