PsychPlus Announces the Acquisition of Koa Health to Create World’s Largest Technology-Enabled Mental Health Company

Delivering evidence-backed digital, virtual, and in-person care to more than 6 million lives across the US, Europe, Australia, and Asia-Pacific.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PsychPlus , a leader in psychiatric and therapeutic care, today announced the acquisition of Koa Health, a scaled multinational digital mental health innovator best known for building one of the most popular, clinically validated digital mental health platforms in the world.This strategic acquisition represents a significant milestone in PsychPlus’s continued growth and mission to build the most accessible, integrated, technology-enabled mental health care platform in the world. At a time when patients continue to face barriers to timely, personalized treatment, PsychPlus is scaling and investing in its robust, modern, clinically validated care platform.“Today’s announcement marks an important moment for PsychPlus and reflects the strength of our business, our commitment to technology and innovation, and our belief that every individual deserves timely access to high-quality mental health care,” said Dr. Faisal Tai, CEO of PsychPlus. “The combination of PsychPlus’s rapidly growing technology-enabled clinical network and Koa Health’s digital-first care delivery model creates a new global blueprint for mental health care.”Koa Health built its reputation around science-backed mental health interventions. Its digital products have been developed in collaboration with researchers from institutions such as Harvard Medical School, University of Oxford, and Massachusetts General Hospital, and are backed by 23 peer-reviewed clinical studies and 56 patents.PsychPlus’s clinical network is powered by its proprietary clinical technology platform and quickly scaled to more than 200 locations in the United States in five years. Together, PsychPlus now supports more than 6 million patients globally.“Joining forces with PsychPlus enables us to scale our impact dramatically at a time when too many people wait weeks or months to receive critical mental health support,” said Dr. Oliver Harrison, former Founder-CEO of Koa Health and now President of PsychPlus. “Together, we’re setting a new standard by creating something this industry has never seen at scale: a multi-national, multi-channel, integrated mental health platform spanning the full continuum of care.”Note: In May 2026, media sources incorrectly stated that PsychPlus filed for bankruptcy. This is factually incorrect; no PsychPlus operating entities have or plan to file for bankruptcy. A temporary Chapter 11 filing was made by P Health, a separate and inactive business entity with shared ownership. The P Health filing has now been dismissed and had no impact on PsychPlus’s clinical or financial operations. Media sources also incorrectly speculated that the Chapter 11 filing of P Health was related to a recent data incident at PsychPlus. PsychPlus’s proprietary technology systems were never accessed. The incident involved legacy patient information associated with previous acquisitions, and no active clinical data was impacted. As part of its dedication to privacy and data security, PsychPlus is taking steps to further improve its security posture. It also is in the process of making any requisite notifications as a result of the incident.About PsychPlusPsychPlus is a leading provider of integrated mental health care, committed to reducing suicide rates and improving mental health outcomes nationwide and worldwide. Leveraging advanced technology and a growing network of providers, PsychPlus delivers accessible, high-quality psychiatric and therapeutic services. To learn more, visit PsychPlus and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn , and Facebook

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