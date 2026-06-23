Haseena Parveen Fazulullah Recognized for Enterprise Digital Transformation Through Technology Leadership

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Haseena Parveen Fazulullah , a Technical Business Analyst with extensive knowledge and more than 7 years of experience in business analysis and Generative AI Tools & Applications. She contributes in Enterprise digital transformation, helping organization in improving business operations, Data Preprocessing, Interpretation, Predictive Analytics with develop Technological solutions that supports technical team to identify business needs and supports long term growth, Haseena’s career achievement shows her dedication in supporting enterprise transformation by implementing Business Process Automation and machine learning fundamentals to provide AI-driven digital solutions.As a Technical Business Analyst at Softtechers LLC, North Carolina, Haseena works plays a crucial role in supporting enterprise technological projects. She collaborates with business professionals, leaders, stakeholders and technical professionals to identify business requirements, analyze existing processes and suggest advancements to support successful project executions. She also helps in Coordinating User Acceptance Testing (UAT) activities including test planning, test case validation, defect management, and stakeholder sign-off processes. She provides her services in developing impact assessments, risk analysis, dependency mapping and comprehensive documentations to support solutions implementation.Throughout her Career, Haseena has contributed with her knowledge and skill in Business Process Analysis, Gap Analysis, Stakeholder Management, BRD & FRD Documentation, Process Mapping, Workflow Optimization and UAT Coordination for transforming organizations including Datics Inc, Huawei, Forge Technology, The littleO Technologies and Value labs. She has expertise in working with application such as Teamcenter, Windchill, ENOVIA, PLM Platforms, SAP Integration, ERP and CAD Systems which demonstrate her multi-faceted abilities to address complex problems. Her working experience reflects her abilities to coordinate and work with various teams and translating complex business challenges into simple actionable insights.By analyzing the business needs of modern world, she works in advancing effective solutions. She applies Agile practices, Scrum frameworks, and various project management tools such as Jira and Confluence to establish workflows, improve collaboration, and ensure quality delivery. She helps in improving organization’s efficiency and successful integration of modern digital solutions.Haseena has completed her Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Science from Anna University and further advanced her expertise through two post graduate qualification, including a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Alagappa University and a Master’s degree in Information Studies from Trine University, USA.Through her continued work in Enterprise digital transformation, Haseena remains committed to supporting organization in developing efficient and future driven digital solutions.

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