Tim Wilkins Campaign Announces Key Endorsement from Veterans for America First

Veterans for American First endorses Tim Wilkins for Florida's 11th District

I'm proud to stand with Veterans for America First as an America First conservative in Congress, fighting for secure borders, fiscal responsibility, strong defense and honoring our veterans.” — Tim Wilkins

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Tim Wilkins for Congress proudly announced the endorsement of Veterans for America First (VFAF), one of the nation’s leading organizations of military veterans dedicated to advancing America First principles and supporting veteran leaders seeking public office. As a United States Marine Corps veteran, Tim Wilkins understands the meaning of service, sacrifice, and putting America first. This endorsement is a powerful recognition of Wilkins' unwavering commitment to defending American values, supporting U.S. veterans, and fighting for the hardworking men and women who make this country great.“We are proud to give Tim Wilkins our full endorsement. He brings the experience, integrity, and commitment to service that are at the heart of our mission,” said Capt. Robert Cornicelli. “We know that Tim will go to Washington and put American interests first, especially by honoring the commitments we owe those who stepped up to defend our freedom.”Veterans for America First (VFAF) was founded in 2015 through a group of dedicated military veterans and patriotic Americans committed to defending constitutional freedoms, strengthening America's military, securing the nation's borders, and electing candidates who support an America first vision for this country. Since its inception, the organization has become one of the leading active grassroots veteran coalitions nationwide."I'm honored to receive the endorsement of Veterans for America First," said Tim Wilkins. "As a Marine, I swore an oath to defend our Constitution, and that commitment has never ended. Patriots like President Trump restored pride in our military, put America first, and fought for the men and women who served this country. I'm proud to stand with Veterans for America First as we work to send another America First conservative to Congress who will fight for secure borders, a strong national defense, fiscal responsibility, and the freedoms that make this nation exceptional."Tim Wilkins, a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, has spent his life fighting for America, its values, and the freedoms that define the nation. Entering the United States Marine Corps at just 17 years old, Wilkins quickly distinguished himself through his dedication, discipline, and leadership, rising to serve as a Field Radio Operator and earning the honor of carrying the title United States Marine. A steadfast supporter of American strength and constitutional principles, Wilkins has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with leaders committed to putting America first. He has shared the stage with President Donald J. Trump and joined countless Americans who believe in restoring pride in the American Dream, as the America First movement continues to gain momentum.The endorsement further highlights the growing momentum behind the Wilkins campaign as voters continue to rally behind strong conservative leadership dedicated to securing the border, supporting U.S. veterans, rebuilding the economy, and restoring accountability in Washington.For more information about Tim Wilkins and his campaign for Congress, please visit TimWilkinsForCongress.com.Paid for by Tim Wilkins for Congress.

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