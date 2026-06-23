Charlotte Regional Farmers Market to host Watermelon Day June 28

CHARLOTTE – Summer is in full swing, and the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market is celebrating with Watermelon Day on Sunday, June 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlighting one of North Carolina’s favorite summer crops, visitors can taste fresh watermelon samples provided by the N.C. Watermelon Queen, check out giveaways from Got to Be NC and experience a day of family-friendly fun.

“Our farmers markets are one of the most direct connections between North Carolina farmers and consumers, especially in our larger cities,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “Watermelon Day not only celebrates one of our state’s signature summer crops, but it also highlights the many farmers and agricultural products that make our markets a vital part of local communities.”

Watermelon Day comes at a time when summer commodities are filling the market, making it the perfect opportunity for shoppers to stock up on North Carolina-grown fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods and specialty products.

“There’s nothing quite like shopping at your local farmers market in the summertime,” said Khaila Daye, NCDA&CS marketing specialist. “From watermelon to tomatoes, peaches and more, this is the place to find the freshest flavors while supporting our local farmers and producers.”

Operated by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services, the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market offers shoppers direct access to products “Grown. Raised. Caught and Made.” in North Carolina by supporting local farmers, artisans and small businesses in a vibrant, community-oriented marketplace. The market is open Wednesdays – Sundays, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 1801 Yorkmont Road. Admission and parking are free. For more information on events, activities and seasonal charts, visit the website, or follow along on Facebook.

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